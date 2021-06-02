Gloucester’s Premiership game against Bath cancelled after coronavirus outbreak

Wed, 02 Jun, 2021 - 10:23

Gloucester have ceased training and called off this weekend’s Gallagher Premiership match against Bath after a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

The Cherry and Whites beat London Irish 30-28 at Kingsholm on Friday evening and were due to host Bath on Saturday afternoon.

The club said: “Gloucester Rugby have taken the decision to stop all training following a Covid-19 outbreak within the camp.

“Therefore, our game with Bath Rugby this weekend has been called off.

“We are wishing all of our players and staff affected by this outbreak a speedy recovery.” Under Premiership regulations, the match with Bath will be cancelled and a panel will determine the allocation of points.

A Premiership Rugby spokesperson said: “Our priority is the health and safety of everyone involved with Gloucester Rugby and Bath Rugby and we will give the clubs any support they need. We wish everyone affected a full and speedy recovery.

“Neither Premiership Rugby nor the club will be naming any of the players or staff involved and we’d ask everyone to respect their privacy.”

