Bundee Aki refuses to shirk Connacht duty ahead of Lions tour

Andy Friend didn’t offer Bundee Aki the option of sitting out Connacht’s final game of the season on Friday mainly because he knew what the answer would be from the newly selected Lion.

Connacht will wrap up a mixed season with a game of no significance to them in the Rainbow Cup when they host an Ospreys side still in contention, and with Aki set to play only his second game since March the notion of resting him never arose for head coach Friend.

“No, he wasn’t given the option and I think if I suggested it to him, he would have jumped up, walked out the door and said ‘Are you kidding?’

“He wants to play, he hasn’t played in so long. He needs the game time too. It’s about timing and feel. He needs the 80 minutes to hopefully get that, so that certainly wasn’t an option for us.”

Friend is thrilled that Aki is set to become only the fourth ever Lion from Connacht — and the first back — and in following in the footsteps of Ray McLoughlin, John O’Driscoll, and Ciaran Fitzgerald, Friend expects him to push for a starting place in the centre of Warren Gatland’s side.

“Yeah, definitely. I think anyone who has got themselves named in that squad now, wants to be a starting player. Bundee is no different to any of them. He is a great competitor. He will be doing everything he can to get that starting 12 or 13 jersey,’ added Friend.

Aki met the Lions coaches and teammates as a group for the first time in London last week as they continue their preparations for the warm-up game against Japan in Murrayfield and then the trip to South Africa.

“It was just a team briefing as a group,” said Aki. “We just chatted and introduced ourselves, just chit chat, it wasn’t anything about rugby.

“It was an induction day, trying to get everyone together and talked to try and get a feel for each other and be able to create a good vibe.

“I certainly felt that for the first day and night that we had together, it was a good way to start.”

He was thrilled to get back on the field for the first time since being red-carded against England in March when he played against Benetton in Treviso on Saturday and his primary focus now is the Ospreys match on Friday evening.

“I think the good thing about rugby is, you can only focus on what’s in front of you,” said the 31-year old. “Right now, I am only focusing on Connacht.

“I can’t be thinking about the Lions until Connacht’s season is finished for me to be able to put a performance together with the guys for the last time this season.

“I have to make sure that I go out there and just do what I need to do. Anything else we just have to worry about then, but I think for me, it’s just about playing for Connacht and trying to get as much as I can out of it.”

The focus will switch to the Lions on Saturday morning and Aki, capped 31 times since his debut against South Africa in 2017, is looking forward to taking on the Springboks again.

“I think the Springboks are a world-class team.

“They’re not world champions for no reason.

“For me, I just need to worry about what I need to do and play to my own strengths.

“Whatever Warren Gatland sees for the team that he puts out at the weekend and that’s all for him.

“For me, I just need to be myself and add value to where I need to add value,” he added.