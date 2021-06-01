Johnny Sexton's chances of Leinster return this season remain 'pretty good'

Johnny Sexton’s outside chance of making the British and Irish Lions quad via the back door has been boosted by the sense from within Leinster that his chances of making a return for the province this season remain “pretty good” with two games still to play in the Rainbow Cup pool stages.

Sexton hasn’t featured for the Guinness PRO14 champions since exiting the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final victory over Exeter Chiefs with a head injury just before the half-hour mark back on April 10 and he has been managed carefully ever since.

Yesterday’s injury update from the province put it that the out-half has continued “to develop contact in training” but that further assessment will be required this week before any selections are made for the weekend’s game away to Glasgow.

Sexton took place in the collective sessions yesterday and is expected to do so again tomorrow but he needs to bag some game time, against Glasgow this week or at home to Dragons a week later, if he is to stay in the frame as the Lions go about their initial business without him.

It may be that the three 10s picked by Warren Gatland at Sexton’s expense all come through the entirety of the South African tour unscathed but experience tells us that players who fall just the wrong side of the cut need to stay on their toes as attrition rates mount.

James Ryan is another Leinster player who will be expecting a call if casualties mount — in his case, in the second row. Robin McBryde, assistant coach with the province and with Warren Gatland’s Lions, believes they may well have key parts to play yet.

“That stand-by list is going to play a vital role, especially for people who have that amount of experience, who are winners and have experienced playing at the highest level in Europe and internationally, competing at the top of the Six Nations, winning a Grand Slam, etc.

“You look at the history of the successful teams in both of those competitions, Six Nations internationally and then domestically in Europe, and both of those players are involved with one of the best teams in Europe.

“So, it’s going to put them in a good place. So, definitely, they’ve got to keep the bit between their teeth and keep going, striving to improve, and making sure that when that opportunity comes, that they are ready for it.”

Leinster will again have Caelan Doris and Jimmy O’Brien available to them this weekend after both came through their returns against Ulster two weekends ago without issue, but it remains to be seen if Jamison Gibson-Park is ready to return after two months out.

One man who won’t be appearing this next few weeks is Will Connors who hasn’t played since February but who has only recently had surgery on a knee issue that will require rehab into the summer.

For Leinster the season limps on in the form of these last two Rainbow Cup games. Qualification for the final is beyond them, logically if not mathematically, even if McBryde insists there is plenty to play for.

“It’s a great challenge for us as a group, to be heading to Glasgow,” said the Welshman. “It’s still an opportunity for silverware, it’s a must-win game for both teams. So, it’s a big challenge mentally to go there and front-up. No excuses.

“We’ve got to do the same the following week when we welcome 1,200 supporters back and that’s great motivation for us as well. So, there’s plenty of other motivation. Some of the Lions boys want to give a good account of themselves, some of the other boys want to put their hands up for international honours in the summer.”