Conor Murray's Lions tour not in doubt despite leg injury

Graham Rowntree is confident Conor Murray will be fighting fit for Munster’s remaining Rainbow Cup games after sitting out this Friday’s home clash with Cardiff Blues due to injury.

Forwards coach Rowntree confirmed Munster’s squad update released earlier on Tuesday that the Ireland and Lions scrum-half would not be available for Friday’s clash at Thomond Park after sustaining what was described as a low-grade leg injury.

Murray’s involvement on this summer’s British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa has not been put in doubt and Rowntree said the player was expected to become available for Munster’s final-round Rainbow Cup match at Zebre in Italy on June 11.

"Yeah, hopefully he'll be all right for next week,” the forwards coach said. “He's certainly not in our plans this week, we'll see how he progresses.” Murray and Ireland team-mate Chris Farrell (groin) are among a quartet of players ruled out for this weekend’s game in addition to long-term knee-injury absentees RG Snyman and Neil Cronin.

Munster will also be without lock Thomas Ahern (knee, illness) and tighthead prop Roman Salanoa whose injury-hit debut season following his move last summer from Leinster has been further disrupted by an ankle injury sustained in training.

There was good news for Munster as they attempt to bounce back from a home defeat to Connacht on May 14 and refocus their aim on first place in the Northern table that will set up a Rainbow Cup final next month against the South African table toppers.

Back-rower Gavin Coombes has returned to training having been a late withdrawal from the 24-20 derby loss due to illness while scrum-half Paddy Patterson has returned to training following an ankle injury he sustained against Benetton in March and fly-half Jack Crowley is also back in the squad after a spell with the Ireland 7s squad.

Crowley and fellow Academy players Alex Kendellen and Conor Phillips made their Ireland 7s debuts at last week’s International Rugby 7s competition in England but last season’s Ireland Under-20 playmaker has rejoined Munster training.

Kendellen is now with the current Ireland U20s ahead of next month’s Six Nations while Phillips is continuing to train with the Ireland 7s squad.

Of the Connacht defeat, Rowntree said: "It seems like a month ago now. Yeah, disappointing but we move on and learn what we can from the game, manage our frustrations and move on.

"I thought they played well. They stuck in the game right to the end, but we've learned plenty from that game. We figured it out, thanks. We reviewed it and changed things accordingly,

that's what you do, you move on quickly, take your learnings, take your medicine and move on, and we've done that.” Rowntree dismissed the notion that Munster’s defeat, despite it meaning they lost top spot to Benetton, meant a reliance on results elsewhere falling in their favour to reach the final.

"It's irrelevant, any other results. It's about us, isn't it? It's about us getting things right after that game, there's disappointment but as I said, they played well, they stuck in right until the end there, Connacht.

"But it's irrelevant, the results, it's getting our game plan and our process right, that's all we can do.”