Conor Murray to miss Rainbow Cup clash with Cardiff, Munster confirm

Conor Murray and Chris Farrell have been ruled out of Munster’s home Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash with Cardiff Blues on Friday night.

Scrum-half Murray is not believed to be a doubt for the summer’s British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa and his recovery from what the province described as a low-grade leg injury is expected to have him available for Munster’s final-round Rainbow Cup match at Zebre on June 11.

There is no such timeframe for Murray’s Ireland team-mate Farrell, though, with the centre described as currently undergoing rehabilitation for a groin injury.

Munster boss Johan van Graan will also be without lock Thomas Ahern and tighthead prop Roman Salanoa this Friday at Thomond Park. Waterford forward Ahern has been rehabilitating a knee injury having also been unable to train due to illness while Salanoa’s injury-hit debut season following his move last summer from Leinster has been further disrupted by an ankle injury sustained in training.

There is good news for Van Graan as he attempts to get the quest for a Rainbow Cup final berth back on track following the home defeat to Connacht on May 14 with the update on back-rower Gavin Coombes, who has returned to training having been a late withdrawal from the 24-20 derby loss due to illness.

Munster on Tuesday also reported the return to training of scrum-half Paddy Patterson following an ankle injury he sustained against Benetton in March while fly-half Jack Crowley is also back in the squad after a spell with the Ireland 7s set-up.

Crowley and fellow Academy players Alex Kendellen and Conor Phillips made their Ireland 7s debuts at last week’s International Rugby 7s competition in England but last season’s Ireland U20 playmaker has rejoined Munster training.

Kendellen is now with the current Ireland U20s ahead of next month’s Six Nations while Phillips is continuing to train with the Ireland 7s squad.