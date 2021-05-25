Bundee Aki 'chomping at the bit' ahead of first game in two months

Bundee Aki is set for his first action in over two months when Connacht take on Benetton in Treviso on Saturday afternoon.

Aki has not played since being sent off against England in the Six Nations and is in need of game time before heading to South Africa with the Lions.

Aki has only made six starts for Connacht this season with a couple of more off the bench and is set to return in northern Italy this weekend.

And Connacht defence coach Pete Wilkins said Aki is fired up and ready for action.

"He's chomping at the bit as you can well imagine. It feels like it's been an awful long time since he's had an opportunity and I guess it's just a quirk of how the season has gone unfortunately for him,” said Wilkins.

"Credit to Bundee, he's continued to offer immense value behind the scenes. Whether that's in terms of his personality and the infectious character that drives the atmosphere and the energy of those around him, that's certainly been a quality of his on and off-field during this break.

"He's trained at a really high standard, he's generally been in that second team, that non-selected group that has your fringe players and a fair few young guys in there as well.

"But he's itching to get going and be back in the competitive arena again. It'll be good for him, good for us and there's a pretty exciting tour on the horizon for him to build towards. It all adds up to a guy that's highly motivated but also very focused which at this end of the season can be a challenge but isn't for Bundee,” he added.

Connacht are hoping to back up their impressive away win against Munster by winning against a Treviso side which has won all three games so far in the Rainbow Cup.

And while Aki’s inclusion in the Lions squad may have been regarded as a surprise in some quarters, Wilkins said he has nothing to prove.

"Enormous motivation, but the thing about Bundee is he very rarely needs that kind of external motivation to find that drive and excitement about the game and the standards he sets himself.

"There is a huge carrot for him at the end of this season, but of all the people he's someone who would thrive regardless. It's exciting for him and exciting for us as well to play some part in that too,” added Wilkins.