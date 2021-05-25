Former Munster lock Ian Nagle retires from professional rugby

Nagle, who also had stints with Newcastle, London Irish, Leinster, Ulster and most recently Zebre announced the news on Tuesday morning.
Ian Nagle in action for Zebre against Bristol Bears.

Tue, 25 May, 2021 - 11:52
Joel Slattery

Former Munster second row Ian Nagle has retired from professional rugby, the Cork man has confirmed.

"Finished up with my last season of rugby. I feel very lucky to have worked and played alongside so many good people over the years. To everyone who supported me and wished me well - thank you!" he wrote in a social media post.

While never capped at senior level, he representing Ireland U20s, the Ireland Wolfhounds and Emerging Ireland during a career that spanned over a decade.

