Champions Cup final: Control key as La Rochelle bid to halt drive for five

If La Rochelle make Heineken Champions Cup history and add the club’s name to the pantheon of European greats this evening, they will have earned every plaudit that comes their way.

Having beaten Leinster so impressively three weekends ago at Stade Marcel Deflandre, Ronan O’Gara’s team now have another great obstacle standing between them and their objective — French Top 14 rivals Toulouse.

Like Leinster, Stade Toulousain are four-time European champions, with a craving for a fifth star that would stand them apart in the history of this great competition.

Also like the Irish province and PRO14 champions, Ugo Mola’s side is multi-talented with an all-court game that can cope with any type of opponent and succeed, as they have done in a variety of styles to see off Ulster, Munster and Clermont Auvergne before grinding out victory at home to Bordeaux-Begles in the semi-final.

“There isn’t a team that is more deadly with the ball,” La Rochelle head coach O’Gara said this week of today’s opponents. “So, we’ve got to control the ball. They are incredibly good at keeping the ball and doing fantastic things with it, but also they have [Cheslin] Kolbe and [Antoine] Dupont — two of the guys with the biggest X-factor in world rugby, so all of a sudden there’s no danger and the next second you’re under your posts.

“There’s very few teams in the world, even at Test level, that have Dupont and Kolbe in the same team, so that’s what Toulouse have. They are deadly off turnover ball, but they’re deadly with the ball, so we’ve got to try and starve them of ball.”

La Rochelle received a boost yesterday when they were able to name powerhouse centre Levani Botia in their starting line-up. The Fijian “demolition man” had been an injury doubt but he will rekindle his midfield partnership with Geoffrey Doumayrou in what also counts for an exciting backline featuring Brice Dulin at full-back and their South African wings, Dillyn Leyds and Raymond Rhule, behind a New Zealand half-back pairing of Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Ihaia West.

Toulouse are without influential hooker and captain Julien Marchand, suspended for a high tackle against Bordeaux in the semi, but have a stacked line-up with Peato Mauvaka starting in his stead.

With two sides to get excited about, where among these intriguing head-to-heads will the game be decided? Here’s four to whet the appetite.

Wing: Raymond Rhule (La Rochelle) v Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse)

The two South African wing wizards are capable of jaw-dropping speed and attacking threat, but Kolbe, with his outrageously good footwork, should have the upper hand if he can get his compatriot one-on-one. Get Rhule on the front foot though, and it could be a more even contest.

Scrum-half: Tawera Kerr-Barlow (La Rochelle) v Antoine Dupont (Toulouse)

Dupont is perhaps the best player in the world, capable of turning a game on its head when his team seems in trouble and seemingly omnipresent in support on a strike runner’s shoulder. Yet former All Black Kerr-Barlow showed against Leinster he is not to be underestimated in such company. The Kiwi is a canny operator behind the ruck and a threat from its fringes that Toulouse will have to treat with respect if they want to stop Kerr-Barlow releasing his big ball-carrying forwards.

No 8: Victor Vito (La Rochelle) v Jerome Kaino (Toulouse)

What a match-up between two World Cup-winning All Blacks, the totems and heartbeats of their respective teams, both effective in all aspects of their game and remarkable for their lack of errors or poor decision-making. They also lead dynamic back rows, Vito partnered by French hero Greg Alldritt and Kevin Gourdon, while Kaino is in a Toulouse trio with Springbok Rynhardt Elstadt and Frenchman Francois Cros. It makes for an almighty tussle in contact and potential fireworks in open play.

Lock: Will Skelton (La Rochelle) v Rory and Richie Arnold (Toulouse)

An all-Australian confrontation in an all-French final, Skelton tips the balance alongside captain Romain Sazy for La Rochelle for his power and handling in the loose and has the experience of winning a Champions Cup with Saracens.