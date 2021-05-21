Speed merchant Cheslin Kolbe happy for his feet to to the talking 

Jacob Stockdale did not need former team-mate turned pundit Andrew Trimble to remind him of the perils of trying to defend the outside edge against Cheslin Kolbe but the retired Ulster and Ireland wing summed it up perfectly during last season’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final at Stade Ernest-Wallon.

“Knowing what he’s going to do, and stopping what he’s going to do, are two very different things,” Trimble said of Kolbe on commentary as BT Sport slow-motion replayed the South African World Cup winner’s audacious step to leave Stockdale flat-footed en route to his try for Toulouse.

To add insult to injury, it was Kolbe’s second try of that first-half attacking masterclass and the second time the unfortunate Stockdale had fallen victim to the outrageously devastating footwork that the diminutive and electrically-paced Springbok wing unleashed.

Even Kolbe is sometimes surprised by the steps he takes. Asked for the triggers he looks for in opponents as they try to line him up, one on one, he spoke of visualisation techniques pre-match, and of doing his homework on defenders and their likely reactions before cutting to the chase.

“To be honest, most of it is probably pure instinct. Sometimes, I’m not too sure what I’m going to be doing; my body just takes over. At times, I do look at the body language or the way defenders approach me whenever I have the ball, whether I have to step to the inside or just keep going on the outside, or just swerve completely infield.

“Sometimes, after a game, I just look at clips or analyse the way I’ve played and sometimes I ask myself: ‘I don’t know what I was thinking, how did I get out of trouble?’

“But I manage to get out of it and it’s definitely helped me this far so, I obviously also use what I’ve been blessed with; my feet, my bit of speed that I’ve got, to get out of trouble and not get smashed.”

If the man himself has no idea, what chance do defenders stand? It is a question La Rochelle’s back three will hope is not posed of them at Twickenham this afternoon when the French Top 14 title rivals go toe to toe for European glory as four-time champions Toulouse face the first-time Champions Cup finalists.

That Kolbe will line up in direct opposition to compatriot Raymond Rhule only makes their head-to-head battle all the more intriguing though it is clear that both Rhule and club-mate Dillyn Leyds are pretenders to the 27-year-old’s mantle as the best wing in world rugby — if not its greatest exponent full stop.

That Kolbe has Antoine Dupont, another rival for the best player in the world title, as his team-mate and captain at Twickenham this evening underlines the size of the task facing Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle bid for history but if they can stop both attacking threats they will be going some way to getting their hands on the trophy.

Which brings us back to Trimble’s summation. Knowing that step is coming in one thing, dealing with it is quite another. Kolbe’s instinctive style has been with him since his earliest days as a rugby player in the tough northern Cape Town suburb of Kraaifontein. That and his drive to make the most of his talents.

“I’ve always grown up in an environment of rugby; my dad played rugby in his younger days. I went everywhere he went and that was to training, to rugby games on weekends, and it was just where I lived each and every day. When I was a kid, there weren’t the opportunities I would have liked that I currently know are out there in today’s life, but that’s definitely grown me into a player wanting to succeed more and more each and every time I get onto the field.

“My footwork and everything has definitely played a part of me playing in the streets, having fun with my friends, and just being competitive with the big boys. Where my dad played his club rugby, I’d always play touch rugby with them, get smashed, get stepped, get hand-offs, but that’s what I enjoyed, that’s what I did each and every week.

“So, I think that definitely helped me in terms of the bit of talent that I’ve got today and that I can showcase to the rest of the world.”

From a try-scoring performance in the World Cup final win over England in Yokohama in November 2019 to a Champions Cup final appearance today, a victory would crown a remarkable 18 months for the kid from Western Province who had risked not playing Test rugby at all when he moved to Toulouse from the Stormers in the summer of 2017. When the Springboks dropped its 30-cap rule on selecting overseas-based players soon after the move to France, Kolbe feared he would not be released by his new club so soon into his contract but was grateful they did. The relationship with Stade Toulousain has blossomed as a result and Kolbe is loving every minute, especially on the pitch.

“Everybody knows they just want to play with the ball and give the ball some air, and that’s exactly what I love and that’s what I strive for on the field. To me, when I got here I just wanted to find my feet as quickly as possible.

“The players and the coaching staff backed me all the way, they gave me the freedom to play what’s in front of me and, with that bit of freedom you feel a bit at ease and feel yourself. I’m enjoying myself and hopefully will continue to do so this coming Saturday.”