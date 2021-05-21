Ronan O'Gara: Three career-defining finals as player and coach

January 27, 2000 — Heineken Cup, Twickenham:

Northampton Saints 9 Munster 8

A full decade before he was named the European Player of the Heineken Cup’s first 15 years and six years ahead of the first of his two winner’s medals with Munster, O’Gara suffered a setback on the biggest stage that would shape the rest of his career.

Once describing his missed penalty that would have landed Munster its first European title as the one kick he wished he could take again, O’Gara was again referencing it this week as he buoyed his La Rochelle players for the club’s first final at the same stadium tomorrow.

“A good student, a good player is open to how other people have failed,” O’Gara said. “The boys here would know how I failed in my first Champions Cup final when I was really, really poor. For them to know that it’s okay to fail - and they have seen their coach fail many a time - that means that hopefully they can see this guy is vulnerable.

“If the guys feel that they can trust me, then I’m sure that will make for a deeper bond between me and the players.

“That’s very important because it’s a long journey we have been on, but the season has gone like that (in a flash). It has felt that we have been in a good dynamic and we have been enjoying it.

I like to create a collaborative atmosphere where you have to respect what your ball players want.

June 24, 2016 — French Top 14, Camp Nou, Barcelona:

Racing 29 RC Toulon 21

Chasing their first Bouclier de Brennus in 26 years, Racing’s bid to upset the three-time European champions received a potentially mortal blow when scrum-half Maxime Machenaud was sent off early in the opening half. Asked this week for a memorable touchline intervention that has influenced his own decision-making as a coach, O’Gara pointed to his own eureka! moment that day in front of 99,124 fans.

Instead of immediately sending on Racing’s replacement nine Xavier Chauveau, O’Gara urged joint head coaches Laurent Labit and Laurent Travers to stick with Argentine wing Juan Imhoff as an auxiliary half-back.

“We just sat on our hands for a bit,” O’Gara said. “Then five minutes became 15 minutes, at 15 minutes we said we’d get to half-time, half-time we had another chat and we left it and it just shows really how sometimes a big game, a final can take a life of its own.

"So you have this plan and an awful lot of visualisation done for potentially what may arise but sometimes you’ve just got to sit and live it and trust your instincts and there sometimes may not be a lot of logic to it but it’s just feel. That was one of those times where it was incredibly rewarding as an assistant coach and the two Laurents were brilliant in kind of saying ‘okay, maybe this crazy Irishman has something that may work’.

That will stick with me for the rest of my life.

July 6, 2019 — Super Rugby, Rugby Park, Christchurch:

Crusaders 19 Jaguares 3

Winning a title is one thing, repeating the feat in successive seasons is quite another and under head coach Scott Robertson the Crusaders completed a hat-trick of Super Rugby titles with this win over the Argentine franchise.

It was O’Gara’s second in a row as assistant coach since joining from Racing and the experience of working with perhaps the world’s most successful rugby club has left a lasting impression on the Irishman, from Robertson’s man-management, his use of themes to underpin an approach to every new campaign and the Crusaders’ Keep Ball Alive mentality when in possession.

O’Gara also left quite an impression himself, not least on All Blacks fly-half Richie Mo’unga, whose 14 points with the boot contributed handsomely to the scoreline.

Mo’unga’s season as Crusaders’ 10 would help him force fly-half rival Beauden Barrett to full-back in the All Blacks’ World Cup campaign later that year and he praised O’Gara’s influence as a coach.

“He’s been honest with me, he’s had a few hard words with me at the start of the year around my goal kicking, and a few other things around my game play which has put me in good stead,” Mo’unga said.

The hard speeches that we sometimes don’t want to hear on a Monday morning is what we need. He keeps us honest.