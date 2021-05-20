Ballincollig make statement of intent with Fiona Hayes appointment

Ballincollig RFC’s bid to cement their new status in the Women’s Energia All-Ireland League has received a boost with their appointment of former UL Bohemians head coach Fiona Hayes as their head of women’s rugby.

Former Ireland international Hayes, also the current Munster Under-18 head coach, will take charge of the senior women’s team as they embark on their debut AIL season this autumn and the Cork club are convinced they have landed the ideal candidate to lead them into this new era, particularly given she has left one of the top clubs in the women’s game to embark on the challenge.

“It’s a huge statement from the club, the coach of the year coming from Bohs who are the most successful team in women’s rugby over the last 10-15 years, and it’s great that Fiona has bought into what we are looking to do and that she believes in where we think we get to,” Ballincollig’s director of rugby Denis Stevenson told the Irish Examiner.

Hayes, who met the Ballincollig players for the first time as a group last night, told the Irish Examiner she was excited by the opportunity to test her coaching mettle.

“A lot of people might not understand my reasoning but during Covid (lockdown) I got to thinking, I want to be the best coach I can possibly be. I’m very competitive and I was with a Bohs team of exceptionally talented individuals.

“Coaching them was such a pleasure but I think this opportunity in Ballincollig is just so exciting and when it was presented to me I couldn’t contain my excitement at being involved in something where I can really test my coaching skills with all different levels of player and build a legacy in Cork.

An AIL team in Cork has been lacking and I’ve talked about that long enough to actually put my money where my mouth is and try and do something down here.

Hayes, who will be replaced as Bohs head coach by former team-mate and assistant coach Niamh Briggs, admitted it was a wrench to leave after a 16-year association that also saw her play for and captain for the Limerick club.

“I’m not going to lie, there were lots and lots of tears in making the decision (but) they’re in a really good place and Niamh Briggs is taking over as head coach so they have the experience there, they have the internationals and they’re building something good there as well with a lot of younger players coming in as well.

“It was more of a crossroads in my own coaching mind. Because they’re so good, I really questioned myself as a coach at times, you know, ‘is that my influence?’. A lot of the players I inherited were already established players so to take new players who maybe haven’t played AIL at Ballincollig is exciting.

“It was really sad to leave and I’ve no doubt they will go onto win many, many more AILs. I’m stepping out of my comfort zone and going to a group of players that don’t know me.

Whether it works for me or not, I’m excited to see but I’m willing to take that step.