PRO14 organisers confirm Rainbow Cup 'North v South' final

The tournament structure underwent an 11th-hour revamp after Covid complications meant South African sides couldn't travel to Europe for the games.
Fri, 14 May, 2021 - 15:44

Organisers of the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup have announced there will be a 'North v South' final culminating the inaugural edition of the competition.

The tournament structure underwent an 11th-hour revamp after Covid complications meant South African sides couldn't travel to Europe for the games.

After the initial phase of derby matches concludes this weekend, the 12 teams from the PRO14 will play three more matches while the South African sides also play off.

After these games, the top teams from both sections will meet in a final which will be played at a European venue.

"Planning is now at an advanced stage and all written approvals are expected imminently for the game to take place at a European venue," a statement from the Guinness PRO14 said this afternoon.

"At this stage in the process it was important for teams, their fans, broadcasters and sponsors to hear of these developments ahead of this weekend’s Rainbow Cup games in Europe and South Africa."

