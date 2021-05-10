Tadhg Furlong signs one-year IRFU contract extension

Tadhg Furlong signs one-year IRFU contract extension

Tadhg Furlong

Mon, 10 May, 2021 - 14:40
Stephen Barry

Tadhg Furlong has signed a one-year contract extension with the IRFU to ensure his future with Ireland until at least the end of next season.

The 28-year-old Leinster prop, who will tour South Africa with the Lions this summer, has agreed a deal after negotiations with the union.

Leinster had announced details of 19 players who had agreed to contract extensions to stay with the province last month with Furlong's name a notable absentee as those negotiations progressed but his future has now been secured for another year on a central contract that will be wholly funded by the IRFU.

Furlong's next appearance in green will be his 50th for Ireland, while he has won a Champions Cup and four Pro14 titles in Leinster blue.

Furlong said: "Happy to sign on for one more year. There has been some tough days of late but I believe the squads we have in both Leinster and Ireland are able to compete for trophies in the future. I look forward to hopefully playing at a packed out RDS or Aviva Stadium in the months ahead."

David Nucifora, IRFU performance director, added: "Tadhg was a long time out of the game but showed upon his return in January what a positive influence he can be for both Ireland and Leinster. He has grown as a senior voice in the Ireland squad and his recent performances reminded everyone why he is rated as one of the best tighthead’s in world rugby."

