Johann van Graan: Why Lion Conor Murray always comes out on top

Johann van Graan insists Munster’s hunger has not changed since the focus of the season turned to the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup, an assertion borne out by Conor Murray and Tadhg Beirne’s performances in the weekend win over Ulster.

Munster swept aside their interprovincial rivals at Thomond Park on Friday night with a 38-10 bonus-point win that continued their unbeaten start in this condensed competition following the opening-round away win at Leinster. With only four rounds remaining in the 12-team league and the top two advancing to the Rainbow Cup final next month, van Graan’s side are in a healthy position to kick on and secure a spot in the decider with another home derby to come against Connacht in round three in Limerick this Friday.

Last Friday’s six-try victory was further evidence of just how well Munster have rebounded from the twin disappointments of their PRO14 final defeat to Leinster and the following week’s European round of 16 exit at home to Toulouse. They were bristling with physicality and intent from the off with their two newly-minted 2021 British & Irish Lions bringing a twin spearhead to the charge the day after their names were revealed on Warren Gatland’s 37-man touring party for South Africa this summer.

Tadhg Beirne was once again a revelation in a dominant Munster breakdown with Murray razor-sharp behind the ruck, his playmaking augmented by his third try in two matches after a double in the 27-3 win over Leinster. Their head coach was delighted with their Lions recognition but also their contributions to what he called a “pretty complete” team performance.

“Munster’s got a proud history of Lions players and that was a team goal to make sure that we get players on the Lions tour,” van Graan said.

“Firstly Conor going on his third tour, world-class player, it seems that he’s been playing forever and I can remember the 2013 Lions and then 2017 in New Zealand, and now he’s going to South Africa.

“So really proud of him, the way he’s performing. He’s got a lot of competition in Ireland and in Europe but he always comes out on top and he’s a man for the big game and the one thing I’ll say about Conor —why I believe he’s a Lion — he turns up every day whether it’s a training session, doing the hard yards, he’s a true professional in terms of that.

“We are also ecstatic for Tadhg really. He joined Munster at the start of my second season, he’s been phenomenal for Munster, playing 4, 5, 6, 8, sometimes 7 and I thought he really came into his own this season in terms of calling the lineout, running the forward pack.

He was excellent in the Six Nations and it’s fully deserved so really happy for him. It will be the first time that he tours with the Lions so it says that we’ve got world-class players in our team.

The Munster boss had made eight changes to the side which had ended a six-game losing streak to Leinster and he promised to make more changes for the visit of Connacht to Thomond Park but that would not mean any drop-off in commitment to the competition, he said.

“The hunger hasn’t changed. Ever since lockdown we as a group, the management, players came together and said we want to improve — 18 (wins) out of 22 games (this season) is a true testimony to that for us.

“Obviously we were disappointed with not winning that final but sometimes that’s just the way it goes. There’s a real belief in this squad and that hasn’t changed. Like we’ve said through the whole season, we really believe in what we’re doing, we love being a part of Munster Rugby and I think the club’s in a very good place.

“Sometimes you lose a final like that and sometimes on the day you’re just not good enough. We clearly weren’t on the day but really happy with our last two performances and the only thing that we can control is our performance, and as the coach I’m really happy tonight.”

With Munster’s non-playing squad members permitted inside Thomond Park, the performance was watched by RG Snyman, amongst others. Van Graan said the Springbok lock was over the disappointment of the minor procedure on a knee issue he underwent last week that will prolong his absence for the rest of Munster’s season.

“He went for surgery, it went well, we’ll have an update on Monday once all the swelling has gone and he’s seen the doc again so it seems all positive but I don’t want to say anything more at this stage. We’ll get the official feedback but he’s in good spirits and it’s important that we get that knee right.

We are gutted for him but he’s over the disappointment now and now he’s just got to get ready for the Test matches ahead and for Munster for next season.