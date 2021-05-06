Peter Jackson: Six weeks turned Johnny Sexton from Lion to layman

Johnny Sexton signed off from the Six Nations in Dublin some six weeks ago in a grand manner, reducing what was left of England’s title defence to a pile of rubble.

As final auditions go, it could hardly have been more convincing. His all-around performance, not least the precision of his kicking out of hand as the merciless bombardier, reinforced the Dubliner’s claim to be the Lions’ Test ten.

Instead, he isn’t considered good enough to make up the numbers which goes to show that six weeks at the sharp end of elite sport can be a very long time, long enough it would seem for the roof to cave in on Sexton’s reign as the best of his breed.

The metaphor is all the more apposite considering that only on Tuesday, Leinster’s head coach Stuart Lancaster pronounced how the national captain was “absolutely training the house down. He’s a world-class player and I think he’d be a huge addition”.

Warren Gatland thought otherwise, his call perhaps influenced by the fact that yet another head blow had limited Sexton to less than half an hour since the one-sided affair against England. That two of the fly-halves whom he outpointed during the Six Nations have been chosen makes his omission all the more baffling.

Finn Russell makes the cut, none the worse for suffering at the hands of his opposite number during Ireland’s win at Murrayfield in February.

More pointedly, Owen Farrell also gets the nod despite fighting a losing battle to keep England afloat from the start of a dismal tournament to the bitter end in Dublin.

Studying his selection from every conceivable angle, it is virtually impossible to avoid drawing the same conclusion, that England’s captain is lucky not to be heading the casualty list as the biggest one of all. Gatland will defend his choice by citing the ferocity of his competitive nature but then exactly the same can be said of Sexton.

In his absence, Dan Biggar will travel as the putative Test 10, thereby renewing a long Welsh monopoly of the position interrupted by Sexton and Farrell during the Lions’ drawn series in New Zealand four years ago and the winning one in Australia in 2013. Gatland knows Biggar inside out, a fly-half who fits perfectly into the coach’s identikit of a risk-averse practitioner.

In that respect, Russell breaks the mould, a conjuror with a box of tricks who can look a million dollars, as Munster saw to their cost against Racing last season, or, when the extravagant pass goes astray, a busted

flush.

Robbie Henshaw apart, none of the other centres stand out for their ability to do the unexpected. Garry Ringrose and/or Henry Slade would have provided but in the conspicuous absence of both, the Lions look seriously short of midfield craft.

While there are other surprising omissions, two excluded Test Lions, in particular, do not belong to that category — Jonathan Davies and Billy Vunipola.

Davies, a permanent fixture for the last two Lions’ tours, had been strangely touted as a Test starter by those pundits who seemed oblivious to the ordinariness of his performances for Wales.

Vunipola looked for most of the championship like a battering-ram in urgent need of a re-fit.

Sam Simmonds, studiously ignored by Eddie Jones despite his stellar role in Exeter’s conquest first of England, then Europe, had long been seen as a Lion. He turns out to be the only one to have made it from outside the Six Nations.

How strange that in spite of finishing second bottom for only the second time in more than 20 years, England should still provide the Lions’ share. They supply two of the four specialist locks, Maro Itoje and Jonny Hill taking their chance alongside Alun-Wyn Jones and Iain Henderson.

At 35 going on 36, Jones will be the oldest Lions captain for the last 75 years, eclipsing Willie John McBride who turned 34 during the early weeks of the invincible tour of South Africa in 1974. A Welshman who is not in the habit of suffering fools gladly, he is long enough in the tooth to appreciate that the captaincy does not guarantee immunity from being dropped.

The accomplished Henderson will push him all the way in a department striking for another glaring Irish casualty. Pre-Six Nations, James Ryan would have been widely recognised as one half of the best pair of second rows across the four home countries with Itoje the other.

Like Sexton, he, too, suffers for having missed a chunk of the season due to concussion protocols. Inevitably there are no shortage of those entitled to feel hard done by, nobody more so than the dreadlocked Josh Navidi, a three-dimensional back-row forward whose versatility would have made him an ideal choice. Not so.

Of the last Lions Test team, six are in a position to start in Johannesburg in July where they left off at Eden Park, Auckland, in August 2017 — Anthony Watson and Conor Murray behind the scrum, the rest in the pack — Furlong, Itoje, Jones, and Taulupe Faletau.

In addition to those who have long since retired from the Test arena, Sam Warburton and Sean O’Brien, nine others have missed the boat: Davies, Sexton, Sinckler, Jamie George, Jack McGrath, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Ben Te’o, Jack Nowell.

The last Lions’ Test team: 15 Liam Williams; 14 Anthony Watson; 13 Jonathan Davies; 12 Owen Farrell; 11 Elliot Daly; 10 Johnny Sexton; 9 Conor Murray; 1 Mako Vunipola; 2 Jamie George; 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 Maro Itoje; 5 Alun-Wyn Jones; 6 Sam Warburton; 7 Sean O’Brien; 8 Taulupe Faletau

Substitutes: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Ben Te’o, Jack Nowell.