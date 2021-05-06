Five British & Irish Lions rookies looking to make an impact in South Africa

Warren Gatland was never afraid to make a surprise selection call in his 11 years with Wales and he has again repeated the trick for the 2021 British & Irish Lions touring party.

Of the 37 players who will take on South Africa this summer, 18 will become Lions for the first time and there are number of selections many people didn’t see coming.

Bundee Aki, Jack Conan, Zander Fagerson and Chris Harris all fit into that category while there are a number of other rookie Lions who look capable of tearing into some Springboks.

Here, Examiner Sport looks at five fresh-faced Lions capable of making a real impact in the famous red shirt…

Louis Rees-Zammit (Gloucester and Wales)

Just 20 years old, Wales and Gloucester wing Rees-Zammit will be the youngest on the tour and as tradition dictates, will have to carry around the team’s lion mascot. The flying back is unlikely to be limited to just ceremonial duties though. The young man has five tries in just nine Test matches and was absolutely electric in the Six Nations as Wales sealed the title.

Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit

Simply put, Rees-Zammit’s pace is something totally unique in world rugby and Lions head coach Gatland will want to make full use of it. Rees-Zammit showed in the Six Nations he is Test class with the ball. His work in the air and tackle count will have to be on point to get a spot to take on the giant South Africans, but he is capable of it.

The prospect of him up against Cheslin Kolbe is mouthwatering.

Tadhg Beirne (Munster and Ireland)

Beirne fully deserves to be a Lion. After a stellar stint in Wales with Scarlets, he has continued to be a key man for Munster and Ireland after crossing back over the Irish Sea. Beirne is one of a host of players in the Lions squad, like Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes, who can play both lock and blindside flanker and that versatility is going to be crucial against South Africa who focus their game on forward strength.

Beirne’s breakdown work is also exceptional and he will certainly be in the Test shake-up so long as he maintains his form and fitness. You have to remember only four or five years ago, Beirne was playing Welsh Premiership rugby for Llandovery. It’s been some rise since then.

Wyn Jones (Scarlets and Wales)

When the Lions were in New Zealand four years ago, Jones was there too but as a rookie on Wales’ second-string summer tour. The Scarlets loosehead made his Test debut against Tonga in Auckland and you would have got long odds then on him becoming a Lion for South Africa in 2021.

Still, he has made remarkable progress. Jones is a very solid scrummager which is an absolutely essential requirement for games with South Africa. Unlike his loosehead rivals Rory Sutherland and Mako Vunipola, the Welshman also boasts form and fitness at the highest level right now. Gatland really likes him and catapulted him into the Wales No 1 jersey for the 2019 World Cup.

Don’t rule him out repeating the trick but with a Lions shirt rather than a Welsh one.

Jack Conan (Leinster and Ireland)

Conan’s impressive performances for Leinster and for Ireland against England in the Six Nations have seen him come from nowhere into the Lions reckoning. It was the England display in particular which saw him really catch the eye of the selectors. While some of his Leinster team-mates like Garry Ringrose and James Ryan missed out, Conan has made the cut despite the fact he is arguably not a first-choice pick for Andy Farrell’s Ireland.

Ireland's Jack Conan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

Still, like his fellow shock Irish selection Aki, he will be determined to make a big impact against the Boks.

Tom Curry (Sale and England)

Sale’s Curry was simply phenomenal at the World Cup in Japan. This is his first Lions tour, but let’s be clear he has all the hallmarks of a certain starter. He is capable of playing across the back-row, but he is relentlessly physical. For me, his best position is on the flank and he could work well at blindside against the Boks with Justin Tipuric at seven.

If the coaches want a bigger, more abrasive threat at six like Beirne, Lawes or Itoje, Curry could just as equally move to the openside. Whatever happens, Gatland will know Curry can mix it with the best.