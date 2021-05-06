Gatland's Lions: The Winners and Losers

Warren Gatland has finally announced his 37-man British & Irish Lions squad to take on South Africa this summer with Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones named as captain for the tour.

In the build-up to Thursday’s big reveal there had been weeks of speculation as to the make-up of Gatland’s party, but now we know who will be the men facing the Springboks.

Here, Alex Bywater looks at three winners and three losers from the announcement…

Winners

Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys and Wales)

Already the world’s most capped player, the latest honour for the iconic Welsh second row is to become Lions tour captain for the first time. The 35-year-old’s choice as skipper is no surprise, but his official coronation as tour leader confirms Jones’ status as the leading light in northern hemisphere rugby. Going into the 2021 Six Nations many questioned Jones’ advancing years. But after recovering from a knee injury, he captained Wales to the title and Triple Crown glory and came within a whisker of a Grand Slam. Jones joined the pantheon of Lions greats in New Zealand four years ago when he secured a win in each of the three southern hemisphere countries with the second Test triumph over the All Blacks.

Now he will join another exclusive group of players who have been on four successive tours.

Jones has appeared in the last nine Lions Tests, winning four, drawing one and losing four. He will also be looking to match the Welsh record of 12 successive Test appearances, which is held by Pontypool prop Graham Price.

This summer’s Lions tour is also the third straight trip to be led by a Welshman after Sam Warburton captained the 2013 and 2017 visits to Australia and New Zealand.

Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs and England)

He might have been ignored by England head coach Eddie Jones for the Six Nations, but that hasn’t stopped the red-hot Exeter Chiefs No 8 from becoming a Lion for the first time. Simmonds has been in stunning form for Exeter for the last 18 months. He helped the Chiefs win an English and European double last season and he has 14 tries in the Gallagher Premiership this. The Lions have rewarded that form with Simmonds selected over his fellow Englishman Billy Vunipola who has been the man preferred by Jones at Test level. Taulupe Faletau will be first-choice Lions No 8, but Simmonds is sure to push him close and is a man who knows how to score tries.

Bundee Aki (Connacht and Ireland)

The powerful Ireland centre had rarely been mentioned in the buildup, but crucially he has been selected by Warren Gatland. Aki’s powerful ball-carrying game will be required against a giant South African side and should work well, but there is no getting away from the fact his selection is a shock. Aki has been picked as a midfield option ahead of the likes of Jonathan Davies – Lions man of the series in 2017 – as well as Garry Ringrose, Henry Slade and Manu Tuilagi who is on his way back from injury. Aki is joined in the squad by Ireland team-mate Robbie Henshaw and he will surely be delighted not to mention surprised to be heading to the Rainbow Nation this summer. Aki’s Ireland colleague Jack Conan is also a shock pick.

Losers





Jonathan Sexton (Leinster and Ireland)

The Ireland fly-half has been suffering with more concussion problems and has been a vital figure on the last two Lions tours in Australia and South Africa. Leinster said Sexton was recovering well and is getting back to full fitness after missing the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final defeat by La Rochelle due to his latest head knock. Sexton will be gutted to have missed out with the Lions opting for Dan Biggar and Finn Russell as fly-halves ahead of the experienced Leinster pivot. At 35, Sexton won’t make another Lions tour so this is a huge blow to him. It would also have been a big call by Gatland because he knows full well what qualities Sexton can bring to a team. Russell is more of a gamble.







Billy Vunipola (Saracens and England)

Simmonds’ gain is Vunipola’s loss. The giant Saracen is Eddie Jones’ preferred No 8, but Gatland clearly sees things differently. The fact Vunipola has been playing in the Championship for Saracens may well have counted against him as he has not had the chance to recapture some form against the best sides in European rugby. Vunipola also had a poor Six Nations where he didn’t look at his best as he struggled to get over the gainline with his powerful carrying. It is a second straight Lions blow for Vunipola who was named to go to New Zealand in 2017 but then had to pull out with injury. The selection of Leinster’s Jack Conan could be considered salt in the wound.

Jonathan Davies (Scarlets and Wales)

Wales centre Davies has been involved in all of the Lions’ last six Test matches across two tours while he was also the team’s player of the series in New Zealand four years ago. He is hugely experienced, but the he has not been playing at his best since returning from a knee injury suffered at the 2019 World Cup. The problem nearly ended Davies’ career and he has struggled to hit some of the heights he has reached previously in recent months. To that end, his non selection isn’t that much of a surprise but he is a firm favourite of Gatland and many thought he would take Davies for his experience.