Johnny Sexton to sit out another weekend

Johnny Sexton remains unavailable for Leinster’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup trip to Connacht on Saturday while Rhys Ruddock has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a calf injury.

Captain Sexton has not featured since failing a Head Injury Assessment against Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup quarter-final win at Sandy Park last month and has again been made unavailable for selection having been sent to see a specialist in order to help manage his return to play from the concussion.