Johnny Sexton to sit out another weekend

Johnny Sexton remains unavailable for Leinster’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup trip to Connacht on Saturday while Rhys Ruddock has been ruled out for up to six weeks with a calf injury.
Captain Sexton has not featured since failing a Head Injury Assessment against Exeter Chiefs in the Champions Cup quarter-final win at Sandy Park last month and has again been made unavailable for selection having been sent to see a specialist in order to help manage his return to play from the concussion.
Sexton remains sidelined alongside Will Connors (knee), Jack Dunne (ankle), Adam Byrne (quad), Dan Leavy (knee), Conor O’Brien (knee) and Max Deegan (knee).
Back-rower Ruddock was an early casualty in Leinster’s Champions Cup semi-final defeat at La Rochelle on Sunday and will be sidelined for between four and six weeks as Leo Cullen’s squad attempt to pick up the pieces from the European exit and an opening-round Rainbow Cup home defeat to Munster.
Leinster’s selection for this weekend will wait for further assessment for scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park, whose hamstring injury is still being managed, No.8 Caelan Doris (calf), and centre Jimmy O’Brien (hamstring).
Cullen will continue to be without fly-half Harry Byrne, who injured a hamstring in the 27-3 loss to Munster a fortnight ago but will have half-backs Ciaran Frawley and Rowan Osborne available, the pair having both returned to full training after recovering from hamstring and hand injuries respectively.