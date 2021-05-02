Could Danny Care emerge as a wildcard Lions option for Warren Gatland?

Who plays at half back?

Every orchestra needs a conductor and the biggest question for Gatland and his co-selectors who dictates the tune he gets out of his side.

Ben Youngs was the form No. 9 coming out of the Six Nations, but he has dropped out of contention for family reasons.

That will probably give a major boost to Conor Murray’s chances of leading the charge for a Test spot.

His 2017 rival, Rhys Webb, has been persona non grata with the Welsh selectors this season and would seemingly be out of contention.

That leaves the current Welsh trio battling for their national jersey, the explosive Gareth Davies, the more physical Tomos Williams, and the new kid Kieran Hardy.

But don’t rule out old campaigner Danny Care as a wild card option or even England No. 2 Dan Robson. Then the Lions have to find the best options for No 10. A fully fit Johnny Sexton probably picks himself, as does another 2017 tourist, Dan Biggar. But will they start in the Test matches?

Finn Russell has as many detractors as he has proponents and Gatland is renowned for his pragmatism. Can he curb his excesses and pick his brilliant moments? If he can, then the Scottish pivot could be the ‘third man’ who heads to the front of the queue.

England skipper Owen Farrell also enters the half-back equation. Putting No 10 on his back will clearly identify the Lions intentions. A late run in a Leicester jersey by England’s George Ford could see him enter the conversation, as could Callum Sheedy’s form at Bristol and with Six Nations champions Wales.

Are Beirne, Itoje and Lawes fives or sixes?

The return to full fitness of James Ryan has been a big boost for Gatland in terms of his second row options, but what does he do about his other big men?

Size matters in South Africa and a back row that has any combination of Justin Tipuric, Josh van der Flier, Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie or Josh Navidi isn’t going to be blessed with great physical presence.

That’s possibly where Maro Itoje or Tadhg Beirne could offer him something different. Courtney Lawes is still recovering from surgery, but should be available by the end of May. If you pick any of them as back row options it will leave space for an extra second row.

Alun Wyn Jones looks nailed on as captain, Ryan seems certain to make his first tour and Iain Henderson is still very much in the mix for a second trip. Pushing them hard will be Scotland’s Jonny Gray and Wales’ Adam Beard.

Form or experience?

How much rugby, and meaningful rugby at that, will many of Gatland’s selections play between now and the time the Lions line-up against Japan?

The Saracens contenders are having a merry romp in the second tier of English rugby, while a Rainbow Cup without fixtures against the South African Super Rugby sides is hardly ideal preparation for facing the World Champions.

The Premiership clubs will still be hard at it in England, but the form book probably goes out the window. Gatland’s training sessions with both Wales and the Lions are renowned for their intensity and ability to bring his players and teams to a peak.

So he is likely to edge towards players he knows and will give hope to those players coming back from injury, like Lawes, a chance of creeping into the squad.

That is also good news for the Vunipola brothers, Maro and Billy, Itoje, Jamie George and Farrell.

Is Billy the kid?

Four years ago everything seemed set for Billy Vunipola to terrorise the Kiwis running off the back of a dominant Lions scrum.

Building a dominant scrum this summer will be key critical — remember how the front five crumbled in the first Test in South Africa in 2009 and lost the series 2-1 because of that defeat in Durban — but who will lock the scrum at No 8?

Vunipola didn’t enjoy a great Six Nations and is playing his trade in the English Championship. So, if he isn’t in the mix, who will play at No 8? Taulupe Faletau returned to his best form with Wales in the Six Nations but is being used at No. 6 at Bath because of the talent of Montpellier-bound Zac Mercer.

He was the man who started all three Tests in New Zealand and is probably one of the first picks. But if Vunipola isn’t on the plane, who is going to provide the go-forward from the back row? Step forward Sam Simmonds as one of the possible bolters for the squad.

The Exeter Chiefs No 8, European Player of the year last season, may not be the biggest, but he is certainly one of the best in his position. Caelan Doris, Jack Conan or even Ross Moriarty could come into the selection conversation, but will Vunipola be unleashed on the High Veldt?