Ireland's proposed summer tour to Fiji won't take place, IRFU confirm

Ireland’s proposed summer tour to Fiji was cancelled on Friday following a Covid-19 outbreak on the Pacific island, dealing a major blow to Andy Farrell’s hopes of developing squad depth ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

Planning had been in full swing for a two or three-Test series against the Fijians this July, when head coach Farrell could have measured the depth of his playing pool with possibly 10 or more frontline Test starters due to be otherwise engaged with the British & Irish Lions in South Africa.

Yet the IRFU confirmed on Friday that the planned tour to Fiji cannot proceed “due to uncertainty” caused by the Covid outbreak.

“The IRFU has been working closely with the Fijian Rugby Union and World Rugby over the past few months,” the governing body’s statement read, “planning was at a very advanced stage but unfortunately a recent Covid outbreak and subsequent lockdown in Fiji has increased the level of risk and it is no longer viable to proceed with the planned tour.”

The Ireland head coach said the IRFU would be speaking to other Unions in the hope of arranging alternative Test match options for the July international window.

"It is incredibly disappointing that we are not now able to tour Fiji,” Farrell said. “It would have been a tough rugby challenge against an excellent Fijian side and a huge opportunity for us to develop as a group and build on the progress made during the past year.

“Touring is such an invaluable experience in terms of what we learn about the group and that is why the IRFU worked tirelessly with Simon Raiwalui, the high performance general manager of Fiji Rugby, to make the tour a reality and it is such a shame that it can now not go ahead.

“We will be looking to source alternative fixtures and we hope to have them nailed down in the coming weeks. "

IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora added: "A great deal of effort has gone into the planning of the Tour which was predicated on a safety-first approach. Fiji up until this point had been relatively untouched by the pandemic but that picture has quickly changed and unfortunately it is no longer viable to proceed with the tour.

“The rugby challenge in Fiji would have been formidable and would have exposed our players to the athleticism and skillset that the Fijians are famous for. It would have provided a significant developmental window for the national group considering that they also missed out on a summer tour in 2020.

“I would like to thank the Fijian Rugby Union, the Fijian government and World Rugby for their support over the past few months and I have no doubt it would have been a successful and fantastic touring experience.”