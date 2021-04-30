Ringrose returns for Leinster, out-half West passed fit for La Rochelle

Garry Ringrose returns to Leinster’s European midfield as Leo Cullen makes three changes from his quarter-final-winning side for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at La Rochelle.

Three weeks after the heroics of Sandy Park, when Leinster came from 14-0 down against Exeter Chiefs to end the English club’s reign as champions with a 34-22 last-eight victory, head coach Cullen has stuck largely to the personnel who delivered that famous victory.

Ringrose missed that game as he continued his recovery from an ankle injury suffered on Six Nations duty but after making a successful comeback in last weekend’s Rainbow Cup loss at Munster, he will reunite with Test midfield partner Robbie Henshaw for the trip to Stade Marcel Deflandre and a date with the French title chasers coached by Ronan O’Gara and former Leinster forwards coach Jono Gibbes.

Leinster will be without Johnny Sexton at fly-half, the club captain ruled out at the start of the week as he continues return to play protocols following a concussion at Exeter, with the number 10 jersey handed to Ross Byrne, who steered his side home at Sandy Park while scrum-half Luke McGrath is handed the captaincy. The other change from that quarter-final sees James Ryan back in second-row partnership with Devin Toner as Scott Fardy goes to the bench.

Ryan came through last week’s loss at Thomond Park after his return from a concussion in the Six Nations.

La Rochelle received a boost when they were able to name Ihaia West at fly-half after the New Zealander passed a fitness test this morning.

Earlier on Friday, the semi-finalists of both the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, which includes Ulster, who face Leicester Tigers at Welford Road on Friday night, learned the venue of the finals they are striving to reach.

Competition organisers EPCR and the Rugby Football Union announce that Twickenham Stadium will host the 2021 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals with a limited number of fans permitted to attend both showpiece matches, in line with the UK government’s roadmap to recovery.

Up to 10,000 spectators will be able to buy tickets for each game with the Challenge Cup decider scheduled for Friday, 21 May at 20.00 and the Heineken Champions Cup final going ahead on Saturday, 22 May at 16.45, subject to licences being granted by the London Borough of Richmond-upon-Thames.

LA ROCHELLE: B Dulin; D Leyds, G Doumayrou, L Botia, R Rhule; I West, T Kerr-Barlow;

R Wardi, P Bourgarit, U Atonio; R Sazy - captain, W Skelton; G Alldritt, W Liebenberg, V Vito.

Replacements: F Bosch, D Priso, A Joly, T Lavault, K Gourdon, A Retiere, J Plisson, P Aguillon.





LEINSTER: H Keenan; J Larmour, G Ringrose, R Henshaw, J Lowe; R Byrne, L McGrath - captain; C Healy, R Kelleher, T Furlong; D Toner, J Ryan; R Ruddock, J van der Flier, J Conan

Replacements: J Tracy, E Byrne, A Porter, S Fardy, R Baird, R Osborne, C Frawley, R O’Loughlin.