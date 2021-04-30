Lions and Tigers are filling Iain Henderson's waking hours 

Iain Henderson admits he can’t help but think about his potential selection for the British and Irish Lions squad even in the middle of a massive week for Ulster.

The Ulster captain is expected to be included in Warren Gatland’s 36-man Lions’ squad when it is announced next Thursday ahead of the summer tour to South Africa.

The possibilities are exciting, but so is the thought of winning a first trophy with Ulster, who are favourites to not just beat Leicester Tigers in tonight’s Challenge Cup semi-final but to go on and land a first piece of silverware since 2006.

When asked if he was thinking, not thinking or trying not to think about the Lions squad in what will his final chance to impress the selectors, Henderson admitted: “probably all of the above”.

“I knew it was being announced, although maybe two or three weeks down the line.

“Your mind does fall back to that, inadvertently you start thinking about that and yes, you allow yourself to think about it for a while.

“There is also a lot to be said with it (squad announcement) being so close, it is already done so you do not have to think about it - arguably a lot of the decisions have been made so it is out of your hands.

“It is obviously going to be an exciting summer for the guys who tour, and for those who get an opportunity to go on it, it will be massive.

“But it is all about controlling what is in your grasp and what you can do now.

“Semi-final rugby is also a massive thing to take a distraction from.

I do not think it is wrong for anyone to be thinking about it (Lions), but you have to be able to switch back in and move things along so you know what you are focusing on this week and making sure you play well.

Henderson made only his third appearance for Ulster in last weekend’s PRO14 Rainbow Cup defeat by Connacht at Kingspan Stadium.

By his own admission, neither he or the team played anywhere near their best in that 26-24 loss but he has found it easy to slot back into the Ulster way of things after being out of the loop for so long.

An eight-week knee injury sustained in between the two international windows last autumn, coupled with a shoulder injury picked up in the Six Nations win over England, may have curtailed his game-time but has done nothing to quell his eagerness to finish the season on a high with his club-mates.

“I feel coming back from injury is a lot easier than before because I feel that the guys around me are playing so much better, playing to a much higher standard than we were two or three seasons ago,” says Henderson.

“You hit the ground running because everyone else is so in sync with each other. I felt like I slotted in seamlessly because they are all working so well together and there’s almost a certain pressure on me to fit in as well, and that is good, that is where you want to be, you do not want to be easing your way back in.

“I have not played many games for Ulster this year, and obviously I want to make the ones that I do play in, count.

There is no easing yourself back in, taking two or three games to get match fit or whatever, but hopefully I will get a good few more before the end of the season with Ulster and it might work out well by the end.

Like Ulster, Leicester were also on the wrong end of a tight derby defeat at the weekend losing 23-18 to Northampton Saints, who lost to Ulster in the quarter-final of the Challenge Cup.

The Tigers will start tonight with England scrum-half Ben Youngs on the bench with Richard Wigglesworth back to partner England fly-half Ben Youngs. Flanker George Martin also returns.

Stuart McCloskey replaces Stewart Moore at inside centre in one of five changes for Ulster.

Eric O’Sullivan, Marty Moore, Alan O’Connor and Jordi Murphy – a former Champions Cup winner with Leinster – are the changes in the pack as Ulster bid to make a first European final since losing to Leinster in the 2012 Heineken Cup decider.