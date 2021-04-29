Stuart McCloskey recalled as Ulster make five changes for Tigers test

McCloskey is the only change to the Ulster backline at inside centre
Stuart McCloskey recalled as Ulster make five changes for Tigers test

4 April 2021; Stuart McCloskey of Ulster is tackled by Brett Herron and Paul Lasike of Harlequins during the European Rugby Challenge Cup Round of 16 match between Harlequins and Ulster at The Twickenham Stoop in London, England. Photo by Matt Impey/Sportsfile

Thu, 29 Apr, 2021 - 12:28
Simon Lewis

Ulster boss Dan McFarland has made five changes to the side beaten by Connacht last week for Friday night’s European Challenge Cup semi-final at Leicester Tigers.

Ulster fell victim to a last-play overtime Connacht try at the Kingspan Stadium as they lost their PRO14 Rainbow Cup opener 26-24 to the westerners and head coach McFarland has recalled centre Stuart McCloskey, props Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore, lock Alan O’Connor and back-rower Jordi Murphy for the trip to Welford Road.

O’Sullivan and Moore partner hooker Rob Herring in the starting front row, replacing Andrew Warwich and Tom O'Toole respectively while O’Connor joins captain Iain Henderson in the second row as Kieran Treadwell drops to the bench. 

Murphy is handed the number seven jersey, moving into openside flanker for Sean Reidy, who also moves to the replacements with Matty Rea at blindside and Nick Timoney continuing at No.8.

McCloskey is the only change to the Ulster backline at inside centre as Stewart Moore drops out of the matchday 23, Will Addison continuing as the outside back replacement alongside covering scrum-half Alby Mathewson and fly-half Michael Lowry with John Cooney and Billy Burns the starting half-backs.

LEICESTER TIGERS: F Steward; G Porter, M Morini, M Scott, N Nadolo; G Ford, R Wigglesworth; E Genge, T Youngs - captain, D Cole; H Wells, C Green; G Martin, H Leibenberg, J Wiese.

Replacements: C Clare, L de Bruin, J Hayes, T Lavanini, C Brink, B Youngs, Z Henry, K Murimurivalu.

ULSTER: J Stockdale; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S McCloskey, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; E O’Sullivan, R Herring, M Moore; A O’Connor, Iain Henderson - captain; M Rea, J Murphy, N Timoney.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, T O’Toole, K Treadwell, S Reidy, A Mathewson, M Lowry, W Addison.

