Stuart McCloskey recalled as Ulster make five changes for Tigers test

Ulster boss Dan McFarland has made five changes to the side beaten by Connacht last week for Friday night’s European Challenge Cup semi-final at Leicester Tigers.

Ulster fell victim to a last-play overtime Connacht try at the Kingspan Stadium as they lost their PRO14 Rainbow Cup opener 26-24 to the westerners and head coach McFarland has recalled centre Stuart McCloskey, props Eric O’Sullivan and Marty Moore, lock Alan O’Connor and back-rower Jordi Murphy for the trip to Welford Road.