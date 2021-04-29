Jordi Murphy would savour Ulster trophy vindication

Jordi Murphy says he would regard winning a trophy with Ulster as one of the biggest achievements of his career.

Murphy won a European Champions Cup and three PRO12/14 titles with Leinster and revealed he was told he was joining ‘a sinking ship’ when he made the move to Ulster at the start of the 2018/2019 season.

He insists he would love to help Ulster end a 15-year wait for a trophy by winning the Challenge Cup and the tournament favourites take on Leicester Tigers in tomorrow night’s semi-final at Welford Road.

“When I came here, I suppose Ulster weren’t in a great place, there had been a lot of turmoil,” said Murphy.

“When I came in here, people were kind of saying ‘you seem to be the only one jumping on this sinking ship’.

“But as soon as I was in the door, I realised the potential that this squad and this group had.

“Also the coaching staff we had, you could just tell from day one. They were so positive about everything and the way they coached was just brilliant.

“We have come close the last number of years, but fallen short. It’s only a semi-final, so we’re not even at that final stage, but yeah this would be really, really big for me.

“Certainly, it would be one of my biggest accomplishments if we can get there because — just kind of the way this group has taken me in over the last two or three years, the friendships I’ve made and how far we’ve come the last number of years, this would be a really special one.”

Murphy’s big-game experience must be vital for Ulster in weeks like this and says he chooses his moments when to lend advice and when to speak up.

“If I feel like there’s something I want to bring up, I certainly do. I’m not afraid to talk. Sometimes you might think of something in the past where we could have done better.

“Or something we’ve done well or those positive things, because this week is all about building confidence and positivity amongst the group and that’s something I try to do.

“The best way for me to lead is to do it by example, to try and train really well, be vigilant all week and get all the boxes ticked.

“Hopefully that confidence in myself and my own preparation will give other people confidence, but yeah if there’s something to be said, I’m happy to say it. Nobody wants to hear the same voice all day long, so I try to pick my moments.

“Unfortunately Ulster haven’t won anything for the last 15 years so certainly, the time is due where we need to win something, so this would be great.”