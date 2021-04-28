Ireland to host champions Wales in 2022 Six Nations opener

Ireland will open their 2022 Six Nations campaign at home against defending champions Wales.
The Welsh were 21-16 winners over Andy Farrell's side earlier this year - an early red card for Peter O'Mahony and Billy Burns' infamous missed touch late on two crucial moments in the bonus point defeat.
Elsewhere in round one, England travel north to face Scotland while France host an Italy side who haven't won a game in the competition since 2015.
As per the home and away rotations, Ireland travel to France and England, with those games coming either side of the home clash with the Italians.
Should Ireland win their first four games, the chance to clinch a Grand Slam will be Scotland's trip to the Aviva Stadium.
Meanwhile, the fixture list also revealed a Friday night clash in Cardiff between Wales and France in round 4.
Ireland v Wales; Scotland v England.
France v Italy.
Wales v Scotland; France v Ireland.
Italy v England.
Scotland v France; England v Wales.
Ireland v Italy.
Wales v France.
Italy v Scotland; England v Ireland.
France v England; Wales v Italy; Ireland v Scotland.