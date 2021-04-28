Ireland to host champions Wales in 2022 Six Nations opener

Elsewhere in round one, England travel north to face Scotland while France host an Italy side who haven't won a game in the competition since 2015
Ireland to host champions Wales in 2022 Six Nations opener

Wales' Louis Rees-Zammit scores his sides second try despite Tadhg Furlong of Ireland in the opening match of the 2021 Six Nations. Picture: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 14:27

Ireland will open their 2022 Six Nations campaign at home against defending champions Wales.

The Welsh were 21-16 winners over Andy Farrell's side earlier this year - an early red card for Peter O'Mahony and Billy Burns' infamous missed touch late on two crucial moments in the bonus point defeat.

Elsewhere in round one, England travel north to face Scotland while France host an Italy side who haven't won a game in the competition since 2015.

As per the home and away rotations, Ireland travel to France and England, with those games coming either side of the home clash with the Italians.

Should Ireland win their first four games, the chance to clinch a Grand Slam will be Scotland's trip to the Aviva Stadium.

Meanwhile, the fixture list also revealed a Friday night clash in Cardiff between Wales and France in round 4.

2022 Six Nations fixtures

February 5: Ireland v Wales; Scotland v England.

February 6: France v Italy.

February 12: Wales v Scotland; France v Ireland.

February 13: Italy v England.

February 26: Scotland v France; England v Wales.

February 27: Ireland v Italy.

March 11: Wales v France.

March 12: Italy v Scotland; England v Ireland.

March 19: France v England; Wales v Italy; Ireland v Scotland.

More in this section

Jono Gibbes 10/4/2021 Jono Gibbes: Leinster have the strength in depth to cope with Johnny Sexton loss
Wales v Italy - Guinness Six Nations - Principality Stadium 'Heartbroken' George North to miss Lions tour with ACL injury
Johnny Sexton after the game 10/4/2021 Johnny Sexton sidelined at the worst possible time
#irish rugby
Stacey Flood kicks a a penalty 24/4/2021

Sevens star Stacey Flood will excel for Ireland in 15-a-side code, says Eve Higgins

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up