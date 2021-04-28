'Heartbroken' George North to miss Lions tour with ACL injury

The 29-year-old suffered a knee injury for Ospreys against Cardiff Blues which has been confirmed as a ruptured ACL.
The 29-year-old suffered a knee injury for Ospreys against Cardiff Blues which has been confirmed as a ruptured ACL.

Wed, 28 Apr, 2021 - 10:16

George North will miss the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa due to injury, the Wales star has confirmed.

The 29-year-old suffered a knee injury for Ospreys against Cardiff Blues which has been confirmed as a ruptured ACL.

"Sport can be cruel," the 102-times capped Welshman posted on social media.

"We all know the risks when we take the field. Unfortunately I ruptured my ACL on Saturday and will need surgery next week. Heartbroken is an understatement."

Warren Gatland will name his squad for the tour on May 6.

More to follow...

