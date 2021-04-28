'Heartbroken' George North to miss Lions tour with ACL injury

George North will miss the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa due to injury, the Wales star has confirmed.
The 29-year-old suffered a knee injury for Ospreys against Cardiff Blues which has been confirmed as a ruptured ACL.
"Sport can be cruel," the 102-times capped Welshman posted on social media.
"We all know the risks when we take the field. Unfortunately I ruptured my ACL on Saturday and will need surgery next week. Heartbroken is an understatement."
Sport can be cruel. We all know the risks when we take the field. Unfortunately I ruptured my ACL on Saturday and will need surgery next week. Heartbroken is an understatement. 💔 pic.twitter.com/icNDEmYmHE— George North (@George_North) April 28, 2021
Warren Gatland will name his squad for the tour on May 6.