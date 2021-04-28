Johnny Sexton injury thrusts Ross Byrne onto centre stage in La Rochelle

Rugby is all about the next man, or woman, up. Doesn’t matter that it is Johnny Sexton who Leinster must do without for Sunday’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final away to La Rochelle. All eyes now turn towards Ross Byrne.

Sexton is still going through graduated return-to-play protocols two-and-a-half weeks after failing a HIA during the first half of the province’s last-eight defeat of Exeter Chiefs. Not good, obviously, but Robin McBryde was more interested in focusing on his replacement.

Byrne has had his critics but he was sensational in that defeat of the Chiefs at Sandy Park when slipping into Sexton’s seat so effortlessly and he is now set to start a European knockout game for the very first time.

“He’s probably got a little bit more tempo in his game than Johnny, to be fair,” said the Leinster forwards coach. “I’ve been very impressed with the relationship between him and the lineout caller and the speed they’re able to work together.

“He’s all over things. When you see him in the walk-through and the jog-through, everything comes as second nature.

“The lines of communication are just so quick. It happens really slickly, he steps in and he’s very comfortable obviously.

“Not that I’ve asked him, but you can guess that he’s probably frustrated with the lack of minutes he’s had with the national camp, but all he can do is keep on playing well and push himself forward.

“He did that against the Chiefs. Yeah, brilliant.”

Where it leaves Sexton in terms of the British and Irish Lions tour is another thing. As explained elsewhere in these pages, his injury profile is not good this season and this was a last chance to strengthen his case before Warren Gatland names his touring party next week.

McBryde, who will serve as Gatland’s forwards coach in South Africa, accepted that the La Rochelle game amounts to an attractive shop window for the likes of James Ryan and other Leinster candidates but suggested that Sexton has enough credit in the bank.

“Well I think he’s got enough time and he’s got enough experience. He proved that in the Six Nations, especially in the last game, the England game. He has got a bit of time on his side.

“It’s obviously not my area but I’m sure that the rest of the Lions coaches would be looking at it and just assessing the situation. They’ve worked with Johnny before on the other Lions trips before. They know what he offers.

“There’s never an ideal time to get an injury really, is there? Especially in this year, but I think everybody knows what Johnny is all about: the fact he’s been there for so long, proven match winner in big matches. It’s not ideal but people know him well enough.”

We’ll see.

Ryan is certain to start in France having played for over an hour against Munster last week on his return from concussion issues and come through without any problems.

Same goes for Garry Ringrose who bagged 59 minutes in that Rainbow Cup defeat at the RDS.

Scott Penny and Tommy O’Brien, two other players to have reported back for duty after absences, are also available if required while Ciaran Frawley is back training having picked up a minor hamstring complaint during the captain’s run last Saturday.

Frawley may well find himself on the bench against La Rochelle given Sexton’s absence and the fact that Harry Byrne needs to be assessed further due to the hamstring injury that cut his afternoon short only five minutes in four days ago.

And Leinster have further concerns about Jamison Gibson-Park, whose hamstring problem is still being managed, as well as Caelan Doris, whose now faint Lions hopes were damaged further when his return to action was halted by a calf problem suffered minutes before the Munster match.