Munster sign scrum-half Rowan Osborne from Leinster

Leinster scrum-half Rowan Osborne will join Munster on a one-year contract this summer.

Osborne is just the latest to make the switch from Dublin to Limerick, although Nick McCarthy will take the opposite route in the coming months having joined Munster from their provincial rivals on a two-year deal back in 2019.

Oborne has made ten appearances for Leinster in the Guinness PRO14. From Kildare, he didn’t follow the usual route via the academy and instead moved into the professional game on the back of his displays with Trinity in the AIL.

"I am delighted to be joining Munster next season, one of the biggest clubs in Europe with a great fanbase and history,” he said. "I am hugely looking forward to working with and learning from a really talented group of players and a great coaching ticket and working hard to help bring success to the club."

Conor Murray and Craig Casey are well established at the top of the scrum-half queue in Munster while Neil Cronin and Paddy Patterson’s hopes of progressing up the ranks have been stymied this season by injury.

Osborne, who is 24, also expressed his thanks to Leinster.

“It has been a privilege to represent my home province. I have learned an incredible amount and have had the opportunity to work and play with some of the best people in rugby, as well as making lifelong friendships. There is, of course, still work to do and trophies to win this season.”