Munster sign scrum-half Rowan Osborne from Leinster

Oborne has made ten PRO14 appearances for Leinster
Munster sign scrum-half Rowan Osborne from Leinster

Rowan Osborne. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Mon, 26 Apr, 2021 - 15:49
Brendan O'Brien

Leinster scrum-half Rowan Osborne will join Munster on a one-year contract this summer.

Osborne is just the latest to make the switch from Dublin to Limerick, although Nick McCarthy will take the opposite route in the coming months having joined Munster from their provincial rivals on a two-year deal back in 2019.

Oborne has made ten appearances for Leinster in the Guinness PRO14. From Kildare, he didn’t follow the usual route via the academy and instead moved into the professional game on the back of his displays with Trinity in the AIL.

"I am delighted to be joining Munster next season, one of the biggest clubs in Europe with a great fanbase and history,” he said. "I am hugely looking forward to working with and learning from a really talented group of players and a great coaching ticket and working hard to help bring success to the club."

Conor Murray and Craig Casey are well established at the top of the scrum-half queue in Munster while Neil Cronin and Paddy Patterson’s hopes of progressing up the ranks have been stymied this season by injury.

Osborne, who is 24, also expressed his thanks to Leinster.

“It has been a privilege to represent my home province. I have learned an incredible amount and have had the opportunity to work and play with some of the best people in rugby, as well as making lifelong friendships. There is, of course, still work to do and trophies to win this season.”

More in this section

Leinster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Munster v Leinster player ratings: Damian de Allende best on show as men in red shine
Leinster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup 'The belief only grew': Johaan van Graan knew win over Leinster was just around the corner
Leinster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup Five key questions: How to rate Munster's long-awaited victory over weakened Leinster?
#munster rugby#leinster rugby
Andy Friend 19/4/2021

Andy Friend blasts Ulster for using 'captain's challenge' to try and get Abraham Papali’i carded

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up