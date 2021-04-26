'There is more in us': Ireland turn attention to World Cup qualifiers after Italian job

Ireland’s Six Nations campaign ended as it began, with a flying up-and-coming winger scoring two tries in victory, but for Tipperary native Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe, it capped the perfect transition from the Sevens programme — and a sweet birthday present.

The former Clanwilliam winger plies her trade with Railway Union these days, and as she turns 26 today her brace of tries in Saturday’s win over Italy in Donnybrook saw Ireland secure third place in the competition.

While Beibhinn Parsons scored twice against Wales in Ireland’s opener, she has since had two quiet outings as the French and Italians ensured she was well patrolled. Murphy-Crowe made her first start at the weekend on the opposite wing to Parsons, seven days after she made her debut off the bench in that 41-point loss against France.

Her two tries from as many chances at Donnybrook was the big positive from an average team display.

With 35 tries to her name in her last season on the Sevens scene, Murphy-Crowe was also named on the World Rugby Sevens dream team, and while the time with ball in hand is much less in the 15s game, the buzz of scoring is still the same.

“Ah it’s amazing. With everything that’s going on in the world you just appreciate this so much,” said Murphy-Crowe, who hopes to play both forms of the game in the coming year.

“I haven’t played rugby in a year. And being able to come out here and put on a green jersey, and then to score two tries is just amazing. But I do it for my team; I do it for everyone else around me just to get them front-foot ball.

“And to see the smiles on all the girls’ faces once I turned around, they were all just running at me. I was like, ‘this is amazing, like’. That’s just something you can’t buy, teamwork, camaraderie, it’s amazing.”

Ireland's Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe celebrates after scoring a try with Nichola Fryday and Leah Lyons. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Even in victory there will be plenty of frustrations for Ireland. They got off to a flying start when another Tipperary native Dorothy Wall scored in the corner after a quick-tap penalty by Stacey Flood. Flood added a penalty before half-time, but with the errors mounting and Sene Naoupu spending 10 minutes in the sin-bin, Ireland had to be happy with an 8-0 lead at the break.

Murphy-Crowe hadn’t had a glimpse at a gap in the first half, but four minutes after the break a play was plucked from the book that produced her first try. Off a lineout inside the Italian 22, Ireland set their maul before Wall quickly broke away. Straining at the leash Murphy-Crowe barely held her run, but as soon as her trigger point arrived she blasted past the Italian cover with a zig-zag run to score. It was the elite moment of the match.

“Yeah that’s a set move,” she confirmed. “At the time I was like ‘just take the space’, get the hand off and just put the foot down and take off. I ended up over the try line.

“I wouldn’t have got there only for the set piece, only for the drive in the maul and only for Dorothy getting out of that maul and getting me the ball. It’s not just about me finishing up over the line.” Cliodhna Moloney tapped a close range penalty a few minutes later and powered over for Ireland’s third try, after which Ireland lost their focus once more. Italy scored a deserved try via Melissa Bettoni, but the final act was signed off by Murphy-Crowe, when her blistering pace saw her finish well in the 83rd minute.

With professional teams England and France storming away from the chasing pack in the abridged tournament, coach Adam Griggs says he is satisfied with Ireland’s final position. They will face Spain in their first World Cup qualifier sometime later this year, with either Italy or Scotland set to take on the winners in the fight for the sole finals’ slot, and on this form Griggs’ side will carry the favourites’ tag into that competition.

“We are happy that we finished third but the beauty of it is that there is more in us,” said Griggs.

“We are going to have a World Cup qualifying tournament to come at some stage next season and that is going to be really important. This block of games has been valuable to us. I think we are satisfied. We can always do more and I think that really sums up today’s game as well.

"There was bits and pieces of the game when we were really sharp, then sometimes our basic handling let us down. That’s where we have to grow as a team.

“You can do all the camps you like, but to get Test matches in and to go back to back to back and really back up the physical side of Test match rugby is very important for us.”