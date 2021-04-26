Leo Cullen takes positives from defeat as attention quickly turns to La Rochelle

Leo Cullen must have known the risks he was taking in choosing an under-strength side to face Munster in Saturday’s Rainbow Cup opener but if Leinster leave La Rochelle this Sunday having secured a place in the Heineken Champions Cup final, it will have been a worthwhile exercise.

Even a squad with as much depth as Leinster possess can only fight so many battles successfully and with his team selection to face Munster, Cullen clearly prioritised Europe over the end of season “mishmash” that Sam Warburton last week declared the Rainbow Cup to be.

So with very little soul-searching in the wake of a 27-3 defeat at the RDS, the head coach quickly turned his attention to more important matters against his old pals Jono Gibbes and Ronan O’Gara at La Rochelle.

“Yeah exactly,” Cullen said. “There’s some positives within the game because there’s young players coming in and getting valuable experience.

“Some players (Garry Ringrose and James Ryan) came back who had been out for a long while and got game time, which is good so there’s positives within it. Munster just looked like a very hungry team there tonight so we were just a little bit off in terms of the contact piece.

“Rugby, for all its complexities, is based on some pretty fundamentals and Munster were better in those areas, but it was good to get some players some game time and some of the young guys, even Cormac Foley coming off the bench, it didn’t last long before he was in the bin, but, again, it’s great experience for him. Martin Moloney as well. He was called in late to the group and he’s been out for a while with injuries.

“For all of those guys, to feel what it’s like at this level, to feel that level of pressure. I think they’ll be better for the experience hopefully. We made hard work of it at times out there but there were some positives in there but a huge challenge for the club at La Rochelle next week against a couple of coaches that know us reasonably well, with Jono Gibbes and Ronan as well.

“We know it’s going to be a great challenge. They’re in great form. You saw in their game against Sale how dangerous they are.

They’ve got a good mix of power and pace like a lot of the French teams. So, yeah, an amazing challenge next week.

Cullen recognised the oddity of starting a new competition a month after securing the PRO14 title and maintaining Leinster’s bid for a fifth European title.

“It’s such a unique challenge this year. You’re starting from scratch. One tournament ends and we’re sort of coming to the real serious part of another tournament and then another one begins so there’s definitely a challenge within that.

“For teams that are not in another tournament, it’s a great new dawn for them. That is a double challenge in many ways because they’re all geared up and getting ready to rip into a new tournament whereas for some of our guys, they are different subplots going on but it is what it is.

"For our young guys, it’s a great experience to have come through that tonight.

“Even though it’s not a particularly pleasant experience for them, I think they will be better and we’ll better individually and collectively hopefully as well. We know what the challenge is so we just need to get on with it.”

Leinster lost No 8 Caelan Doris to a calf injury on the eve of his return from a concussion-related absence and had also ruled out fly-half and captain Johnny Sexton due to a failed Head Injury Assessment in the Champions Cup quarter-final win at Exeter Chiefs. Cullen jokingly refused to declare Sexton fit for duty in France next weekend.

‘We’ll see,” he said of his captain. “We’ll do the full array of tests and he’ll see whoever he needs to see and we’ll see how he comes through the week. TBC,” he added when pressed on Sexton’s availability for Sunday, “It’s very early days yet. Next Sunday is miles away.”