Key questions as Munster finally beat Leinster - who won't lose much sleep after defeat

So Munster finally got the better of Leinster after six successive defeats but didn’t Leinster field a weakened side?

If you’re Munster, who cares. This interprovincial rivalry had become depressingly one-sided for the Red Army of supporters, with three successive Guinness PRO14 semi-final defeats followed by an even more miserable no-show, performance-wise in last month’s 2021 final.

Munster and head coach Johann van Graan, who had beaten Leinster only once in the previous 10 attempts since he joined as head coach in late 2017, badly needed to get this monkey off their backs and the quality of the opposition did not come into the equation.

So were Munster actually any good?

Absolutely. Not perfect by any means but they deserved this victory and the scoreline did not flatter them. Their poor start in the PRO14 final on March 27 was replaced by a high-intensity opening period that saw Conor Murray score the opening try after just five minutes. Munster were bristling with intent, perfectly captured when Dave Kilcoyne smashed replacement fly-half David Hawkshaw into the ground moments after replacing Harry Byrne in the sixth minute.

Munster's Conor Murray scores a try. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

This was Munster at their gnarly, aggressive best having been bullied on the same pitch by Leinster’s forwards four weeks earlier.

Munster have rebounded well since that day and put in an encouraging performance a week later albeit in defeat at home to Toulouse. This was not as flowing a display as that but it was a winning one, finally, against their oldest foes and was all the sweeter for it.

As Peter O’Mahony pointed out in his post-match TV interview, Munster win more games than they lose, they just hadn’t managed to beat Leinster in a while.

Haven’t Leinster got more important things to worry about than the Rainbow Cup?

Well, yes, hence the weakened side they fielded on Saturday. It is fair to say that this Sunday’s trip to France and a Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle is higher on their list of priorities.

A PRO14 and European double is on the cards but the Top 14 title-chasers, coached by Ronan O’Gara and the departing director of rugby Jono Gibbes, Cullen’s predecessor as Leinster forwards coach, represents a challenge every bit as stiff as their quarter-final opponents. Leinster went to Exeter Chiefs and quickly went behind 14-0 at the home of the defending European champions but staged one of the great away performances to rally and run out 34-22 winners.

It puts their fifth title within reach and Cullen dared not risk his frontliners in a Rainbow Cup competition that has been diluted by the lack of cross-hemisphere competition with Covid confining the South African “Super” franchises to a series of derbies while the northern teams play amongst themselves.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Losing to Munster any time will hurt, particularly as it hasn’t happened very often in recent years but it will have been a bullet worth taking if the greater objective is fulfilled.

And what next for Munster in the Rainbow Cup?

What next for the Rainbow Cup may be a better question given there is still no clarity on fixtures for rounds four, five and six in this rejigged competition.

Munster's Damien de Allende is tackled by Andrew Porter of Leinster. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Munster had been looking forward to welcoming the Stormers to Thomond Park in May or early June but for now, their upcoming home derbies with Ulster on May 7 and Connacht seven days later are the only confirmed fixtures.

Will Van Graan gives the younger lads a run?

The Munster boss picked a tried and tested side, giving 11 players who had started the PRO14 final defeat the chance to redeem themselves but Gavin Coombes was not one of them.

Given he had been a standout Munster performer in that loss to Leinster, carrying the charge to the superior force, it did not bode well for the next generation of men in red.

In fairness, van Graan named a youthful bench, all of whom successfully closed out the game with Coombes, Keynan Knox, Jeremy Loughman and Fineen Wycherley all contributing to a big-carrying final quarter and the driving maul that produced the game-clinching penalty try while Craig Casey and Ben Healy managed the endgame really well. Hopefully they will get their chance to shine in the coming weeks and beyond.