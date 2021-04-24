Conor Murray touches down twice as Munster finally break Leinster hoodoo

Leinster 3 Munster 27

Munster finally ended their losing streak to arch-rivals Leinster on Saturday as they got their PRO14 Rainbow Cup campaign off to a winning start at the RDS in Dublin.

Two tries from Conor Murray and a late penalty try did the damage against a less than full-strength Leinster side with minds in the blue camp clearly fixed on next weekend’s European semi-final against La Rochelle. Nor will a first-round loss in a new and much-altered Covid-hit competition make up for Leinster’s dominance in more meaningful knockout games, not least last month’s Guinness PRO14 final.

Yet that will not bother Munster and head coach Johann van Graan one little bit, though as they claimed victory over their fiercest rivals for the first time since December 2018.

A month on from their below-par performance on the same pitch in losing the PRO14 final, Munster started with visibly more intent and accuracy in much better conditions on a bright but cool evening in the capital.

Munster's Conor Murray on his way to scoring try. Picture: Ryan Byrne

Whereas Leinster had taken control of the league decider from almost the kick-off, Munster were bristling with physicality and even their bench were more animated from the sidelines, and it paid off after just five minutes when Peter O’Mahony turned over the ball near halfway in the fifth minute and Damian de Allende made a powerful break in a rapid counter-attack before passing to a supporting Murray on his left shoulder to score under the posts.

Joey Carbery converted for an early 7-0 lead and Leinster suffered another blow in losing fly-half Harry Byrne to what looked like a hamstring injury sustained in trying to halt the tryscorer. The PRO14 champions had already lost No.8 Caelan Doris (calf) and replacement fly-half Ciaran Frawley (hamstring) on the eve of the match and Byrne’s loss saw the unscheduled early introduction of rookie David Hawkshaw, whose earliest involvement was to kick a ninth-minute penalty.

There would be just one more score in the half as Carbery slotted a penalty in the 33rd minute, just a couple of minutes after team-mate Stephen Archer was yellow-carded for shoeing James Ryan at a ruck. Hawkshaw had the chance to reduce the deficit with the last kick of the half with a penalty but missed and Munster took a 10-3 lead into the break.

A general view of the scoreboard, displaying the final score, in the closing stages of the game. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach

The expected Leinster fightback duly came at the start of the second half but it was short lived as Munster extended their lead through a Carbery penalty on 52 minutes and it was the home side feeding off scraps to no avail.

Munster were soon back on the front foot and another Murray try followed just after the hour mark, the scrum-half this time scoring from close range with a pick and go after strong breakdown work from the visitors. Carbery’s simple conversion gave Munster a 20-3 lead as the final quarter got underway and there was no let up from the men in red as they continued to eke territory.

Players from both sides shake hands following the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup match. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Penalty gains and a youthful bench proved every bit as effective as the more experienced starters, as a forward drive for the line resulting in a penalty try which also reduced Leinster to 14 men with scrum-half Cormac Foley sent to the bin just six minutes into his senior debut on 72 minutes to compound the champions’ woes.

LEINSTER: J Larmour; D Kearney, G Ringrose - captain (T O’Brien, 60), R O’Loughlin, J Lowe; H Byrne (D Hawkshaw, 6), H O’Sullivan (C Foley, 66); E Byrne (P Dooley, 58), D Sheehan (S Cronin, 58), A Porter (M Bent, 58); R Molony, James Ryan (S Fardy, 60); R Baird, S Penny, J Murphy.

Yellow card: Foley 72-end

MUNSTER: M Haley; K Earls (C Nash, 62), C Farrell, D de Allende, S Daly; J Carbery (B Healy, 67), C Murray (C Casey, 62); D Kilcoyne (J Loughman, 60), N Scannell (D Barron, 73), S Archer (K Knox, ht-44, ); J Kleyn (F Wycherley, 56), T Beirne; P O'Mahony - captain, J O'Donoghue (G Coombes, 56), CJ Stander.

Yellow card: Archer 34-44.

Referee: Chris Busby (IRFU).