Captain's challenge crucial as Connacht win Rainbow Cup thriller

Ulster 24 Connacht 26

A try deep in stoppage time snatched an opening night win for Connacht over Ulster at Kingspan Stadium.

Peter Sullivan grounded the ball from Conor Fitzgerald’s grubber kick in a dramatic finish to a highly entertaining game. The new captain’s challenge rule played a huge part in the result with Eoghan Masterson challenging a foul by Michael Lowry against Kieran Marmion on the ground. Connacht were awarded the penalty and could have kicked it to seal a draw but instead went for glory and it paid off for their first win in Belfast since 2018.

Connacht deserved to lead when Paul Boyle got over the line after just seven minutes.

Ulster worked their way into the game. Two tries inside six minutes saw them seize control with first Jacob Stockdale benefitting from some good work inside to dot down in the corner.

John Cooney missed the conversion but Ulster scored again quickly as Rob Herring was in the right place to finish it off for his sixth try of the season to put Ulster in front after half an hour.

Ulster started punching holes in the Connacht defence and the home side led 12-7 at the interval.

Fly-half Billy Burns went over in the corner after 45 minutes with Connacht fly-half Jack Carty sin-binned for an offside in the build-up.

Ulster led 17-7 with an extra man but Caolan Blade’s arcing run and pace led to Connacht’s second try. Tom Daly added the extras.

Connacht peppered the Ulster line and two superb kicks by Blade pinned Ulster back. After Ultan Dillane was held up, Blade got over for his second try. Daly’s converted as Connacht led 21-17.

Ulster grabbed a try for Dave Shanahan with 73 minutes gone but Connacht won it in injury time.

ULSTER: J Stockdale; R Baloucoune, J Hume, S Moore, E McIlroy; B Burns, J Cooney; A Warwick, R Herring, T O’Toole; K Treadwell, I Henderson (capt); M Rea, S Reidy, N Timoney Replacements: J Andrew for Herring (52), E O’Sullivan for Warwick (67), R Kane for O’Toole (61), A O’Connor for Henderson (50), G Jones for Treadwell (61), D Shanahan for Cooney (61), Lowry for Burns (67), Addison for Stockdale (52) CONNACHT: J Porch; B O’Donnell, S O’Brien, T Daly, M Healy; J Carty, C Blade; J Duggan, D Heffernan, F Bealham; U Dillane, G Thornbury; E Masterson, C Oliver, P Boyle. Replacements: S Delahunt for Heffernan (57), M Burke for Duggan (52), D Robertson-McCoy for Bealham (53), N Murray for Thornbury (69), A Papali’i for Boyle (48), K Marmion for Blade (70), C Fitzgerald for Carty (57), P Sullivan for Healy (31) .