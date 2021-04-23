'They’re a good team aren’t they?': Graham Rowntree still trying to crack Leinster code

The frustration of Munster’s no-show in the Guinness PRO14 final last month leaps off the page from Graham Rowntree’s words this week but he insists there are no psychological hang-ups about facing Leinster all over again tomorrow.

No-one in the Munster camp needs reminding of the run of six consecutives defeats to their arch-rivals these past two-plus years but the 16-6 loss at the RDS four weeks ago perhaps stings the most and is certainly still raw as the squad prepares to renew the rivalry back at the scene of the crime in the PRO14 Rainbow Cup.

Rowntree has experienced five of those losses since succeeding Jerry Flannery as forwards coach after his stint with Georgia at the 2019 World Cup and while the 10-point margin between the two sides last time out is as bad as it has got in this fixture over that run, it was Leinster’s superiority in the final and Munster’s failure to land a punch that hurts the most.

One could argue that the psychological gap has widened further since March 27. For all the improvement in performance levels displayed by Munster against Toulouse the following weekend, defeat to the French giants at Thomond Park saw them exit the Heineken Champions Cup at the round of 16 stage.

Leinster, meanwhile, were handed a walkover against Covid-struck Toulon in the round of 16 but then reinforced their credentials as serious contenders for a league and European double by ousting defending champions Exeter Chiefs in the quarters. Just do not suggest there is now baggage attached to the match-up between the Irish rivals.

“It’s not a psychological challenge is it? Factually, we’ve played them a lot over the last year and we’ve not beaten them,” Rowntree said. “We have to look at why that happens and what we can do better, it’s as simple as that and not build it up to be a psychological challenge — take from the game what we can do better. All we can do is try and work on that.”

The former England and Lions prop has been around the block enough times not to offer any nuggets to the opposition, and when asked to suggest some areas Munster may have improved on since that last meeting he replied: “No, not off the top of my head. I’m not going to give all our tactics away. They’re a good team aren’t they? A proven good team. Look at their performance down at Exeter, but we’re a good team as well.

“Trouble is, we’ve not given a good enough account of ourselves, particularly in that final, we know that and we look to build on our game. We’ve progressed our game nicely, particularly with Steve’s (Larkham) input over the last 18 months, but we have to get that on the pitch and we’re acutely aware that we didn’t do that in the final, but we can only look forwards and effect what we can do day in, day out.”

Munster undoubtedly need to be at the top of their game to have a hope of defeating Leo Cullen’s side, whatever changes the head coach of the four-in-a-row PRO14 champions decides to make a week out from their Champions Cup semi-final at La Rochelle. Losing the breakdown battle in the PRO14 final was particularly irksome for Munster given the back-row talents they possess in tandem with centres Damian de Allende and Chris Farrell and seeing that click a week later against Toulouse only compounded the frustration.

“I think you can see that from our games, apart from maybe the final as such where we didn’t show enough of that and we’re not going to hide away from that,” Rowntree said. “But I think we’ve seen that all season, Damian and Chris are huge, they are a huge centre partnership. They’ve played well and that interplay and that connection, and those moves we use linking the centres and the back row together, I think we’ve seen a lot of that this season and we’re happy with where that’s going.”