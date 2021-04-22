Sam Warburton unimpressed with 'mishmash' Rainbow Cup

A bad day for the PRO14 Rainbow Cup became even less comfortable after one of its favourite sons derided the new competition as a “mishmash” and the existing league as “not the best quality product”.

Cardiff Blues, Wales, and Lions legend Sam Warburton was reacting to yesterday’s news that the organisers of the Guinness-sponsored cross-border competition had admitted defeat in bringing together northern hemisphere teams and the new South African franchises for their one-off competition due to public health restrictions arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hopes of cross-hemisphere fixtures for the tournament, which is set to start this weekend with in-country derby games in Ireland, Italy, Scotland, South Africa and Wales, have been abandoned as a result and instead, the Rainbow Cup will now be run as two separate competitions with “northern” and “southern” elements.

“I’m not going to lie, I think the whole PRO14 Rainbow Cup has turned into a mishmash competition,” Warburton said at the kit launch for the 2021 British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

“I think you need to keep it to domestic leagues. Ideally I’d have it as just a Celtic league. I think the Italian teams should go into the French league, it would be much better for them logistically and they would agree with that as well.

“Keep it how it used to be but obviously the ideal situation would be to have a British & Irish league, but the brutal fact is the English don’t need the Celtic teams. But I think the PRO14, it’s changing every year and it’s almost like shamelessly going round with a money sack and not the best quality of product.

“I’d much rather watch Welsh teams play each other, Irish teams play each other, I think that would make better games, to be honest.”

Sam Warburton was speaking as Canterbury launched the British & Irish Lions Test Jersey. Get yours from www.canterbury.com

The Rainbow Cup had been conceived as a way to introduce the four South African “Super” franchises to northern hemisphere competition ahead of next season’s planned expansion of the PRO14 to a PRO16 and while there was an insistence that the future relationship would not be impacted, the Sharks, Stormers, Lions, and Bulls will be now playing amongst themselves while the 14 northern teams effectively re-run their 2020-21 season over six weeks with two finals, north and south, at the end in June.

“With no formal approvals in place to allow the South African teams to enter the UK & Ireland for their Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup fixtures, PRO14 Rugby and SA Rugby will operate dual tournaments with no cross-hemisphere fixtures,” the PRO14 Rainbow Cup statement read.

“Despite a colossal effort, the South African teams were not granted the permission to travel in time to allow the Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup to be played as originally planned. Such challenges are not unique to rugby as many international sports have found the Covid-19 pandemic a difficult landscape to plan for. All options for the South African teams to travel to Europe safely were explored and exhausted by the league, this is due to the heightened restrictions caused by South Africa’s presence on the red list of the territories involved.”

The ‘northern’ Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup will still take place on the dates previously published with Ulster meeting Connacht in Belfast on Friday night followed by Leinster against Munster on Saturday evening with derbies remaining on schedule for rounds two and three.