Having Paul O’Connell around Lions group would be amazing, says Sam Warburton

Sam Warburton believes Paul O’Connell would be an “amazing” addition to Warren Gatland’s staff on this summer’s British & Irish Lions tour to South Africa.

The pair played together on O’Connell’s final Lions tour as a player in 2013 when back-rower Warburton led Gatland’s squad to a series victory over Australia and with the Munster second-row legend’s reputation blossoming after a maiden Six Nations campaign as Ireland forwards coach, the former Wales skipper believes his old touring team-mate would the fit the bill nicely with the head coach looking to augment his main coaching staff.

Ireland’s own tour to Fiji this summer is still on the table despite serious doubts over its viability in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic but if O’Connell were to help the Lions’ bid for a repeat series victory over the Springboks following their 1997 success, he would be working alongside Leinster assistant coach Robin McBryde, named last week as Gatland’s forwards coach.

“It makes you wonder whether he’ll complete his duties with Ireland and then he’ll come on as a lineout coach, as a forwards coach for the second half of the tour,” Warburton said yesterday, as Canterbury launched the British & Irish Lions Test Jersey for 2021.

“Having Paulie around the group would be amazing, even if he didn’t coach, just to have around the group and have his presence there. And people think he’s like a brand-new coach.

He’s done a lot, Munster academy, he’s done Stade Francais in France so he’s been involved in three different environments already, this will be his fourth environment.

“So he’s probably not as new and a novice as people think and I’d say Paulie, for the second half of his career at least, he would have been pretty much the lineout coach as a player. All your top lineout callers, say on the last tour it was George Kruis, he was more or less the lineout coach alongside Steve Borthwick. They’d consult with each other, they’d go through the moves and then he portrays it to the players.

“So Paul O’Connell’s been in that coaching role, even though it’s formally for only a few years, he’s probably been doing that coaching role for like 10 years. He’s a very experienced lineout operator so I think he’d be a great addition on tour.”

Warburton knows what it takes to earn a British & Irish Lions Test jersey and the 2013 and 2017 captain was back in one yesterday as he modeled the 2021 version.

As to who will be wearing it in his stead in South Africa this summer, the now-retired Wales skipper said he did not envy the selection decisions ahead of the big reveal by Gatland on May 6. He did, though, echo concerns about Ireland captain and fly-half Johnny Sexton’s injury profile in terms of the veteran’s ability to be the starting number 10.

Sexton was removed for Head Injury Assessments in successive games against Munster last month and Exeter Chiefs a fortnight later and has been ruled out of this Saturday’s Rainbow Cup opener, also against Munster, as he continues to progress through his return to play protocols.

“I love his competitiveness, incredibly high standards, his leadership, his experience, his game management. He’s good defensively, obviously a great kicker. So with all those things you think this guy has got to be a dead cert. But he went off the pitch recently for Leinster and I was with another well-respected ex-Lion and I remember he said ‘that’s why I worry he might not be able to start a Test match.’

“Because that’s been happening a little bit more often in recent years, and you don’t want your 10, who is effectively your quarterback, going off after 10 minutes, having to reshuffle and use your bench early and show some cards early that you weren’t going to use until the last 20-30 minutes. So that is probably the only thing going against him. You see him with his hamstring strapped up (sometimes), and he has certain (injury) issues.

I think he’ll go on tour, because he would be invaluable to have, but they will have to judge what he’s like out there.

“Hopefully his body can withstand it, but if he’s picking up niggles out there, it’s going to be very difficult for him to be a Test starter.”

There were no concerns over Munsterman Tadhg Beirne’s claim to a Test jersey and Warburton also championed Josh van der Flier’s cause as a viable openside.

“Beirne and van der Flier have impressed. I’d take Beirne at 6. I’ll think he’ll be picked as a second row/back row and could cover both.

“He’ll definitely get game time if he goes as a second row, but he’s probably not one of his frontline Test starters there, that’s why I think the back row might come more into play.

“Tadhg Beirne, for me, is nailed on to go on the tour, and has a great shout to be a Test starter, and I think 6 could suit him as well.”