'Real coup' for Connacht as Irish-qualified Mack Hansen to join province next season

Connacht have announced the signing of Irish-qualified Australian Mack Hansen from Super Rugby side Brumbies.

Hansen, whose mother hails from Cork, can play across the back three or as out-half and has played a key role in the Brumbies’ Super Rugby AU campaign this season, featuring in all eight games and scoring three tries.

The 23-year-old came through the ranks at the Australian side, representing the nation's U20s in the World Cup in 2018.

Hansen was handed his full debut for the Brumbies in March 2019, coming off the bench in a win over the Waratahs.

The versatile back has signed a two-year deal and will link up with the squad for 2021/22 pre-season training later in the summer.

“Securing the signing of Mack Hansen is a real coup for Connacht Rugby," said the province's coach Andy Friend.

"I have been following his progress for a long time and he has all the attributes to become a really important player for us.

"As well as his playmaking abilities, he is a physically strong and tall player who can easily adapt to the demands of northern hemisphere rugby."

Mack Hansen says he’s hugely looking forward to joining up with the squad:

“I am delighted to be making this move and signing for Connacht Rugby," he said.

"Obviously, I have strong family ties to Ireland, so that was an immediate positive for me, but after chatting to Andy I became really excited by both the brand of rugby that Connacht play, as well as the ambition of the club to succeed in the years ahead."