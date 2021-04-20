Matthew Carley will referee Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final with La Rochelle

England’s Wayne Barnes is the man in the middle for the all-French semi-final between Toulouse and Bordeaux-Bègles
Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 13:02
Colm O’Connor

England's Matthew Carley will referee the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final between La Rochelle and Leinster at Stade Marcel Deflandre on Sunday, 2 May.

Carley also took charge of Leinster's win over Exeter in the quarter-final earlier this month. 

Meanwhile England’s Wayne Barnes is the man in the middle for the all-French semi-final between Toulouse and Bordeaux-Bègles at Stade Ernest Wallon on Saturday May 1st.

Pascal Gauzère of France will oversee the Challenge Cup semi-final between Leicester Tigers and Ulster at Mattioli Woods Welford Road on April 30th while Andrew Brace heads an all Irish officiating team for the second semi-final between Bath  and the 2016 winners, Montpellier, at the Recreation Ground on 1 May 1st.

Heineken Champions Cup semi-finals: May 1st: Toulouse v Bordeaux-Bègles, Stade Ernest Wallon, 3pm (Wayne Barnes, Eng); May 2nd: La Rochelle v Leinster,  Stade Marcel Deflandre, 3pm, (Matthew Carley, Eng). 

Challenge Cup semi-finals: April 30th: Leicester Tigers v Ulster, Mattioli Woods Welford Road, 8pm, (Pascal Gauzère ,Fra); May 1st: Bath v Montpellier, Recreation Ground (8pm) (Referee: Andrew Brace; Assistant referees: Frank Murphy, Chris Busby; TMO: Brian MacNeice; Citing Commissioner: Eugene Ryan (All Ireland).

