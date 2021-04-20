Munster's RG Snyman close to training return 

RG Snyman could be set to return to Munster training next week.

The South African signing ruptured his ACL in his Munster debut last August and has undertaken a lengthy rehab programme since then. However club medics this morning revealed that he may be set for another milestone next week.

A club statement noted that: "RG Snyman has progressed to the final stages of his rehab from a long-term knee injury and will be reviewed for a possible return to squad training next week."

Meanwhile Irish international Tadhg Beirne has returned to training following a rib injury he sustained in the Heineken Champions Cup defeat to Toulouse and will be in contention for selection for Saturday’s Guinness PRO14 Rainbow Cup clash with Leinster at the RDS (7.35pm).

Lock Thomas Ahern is unavailable for training this week as he continues to rehab a knee injury, while prop Josh Wycherley (neck) will increase his training load with a decision on his availability for Saturday’s match to be made later in the week.

However media reports this morning have cast doubts on South African side's competing in the inaugural Rainbow Cup which begins on Friday night.

Sources described the period of uncertainty over whether teams will be allowed to travel to Europe as ‘incredibly frustrating’, ‘absolute chaos’ and ‘terrible times’.

Meetings were continuing today but it’s feared that franchises will be informed they will not play this weekend.

Rainbow Cup weekend fixtures

Round 1.

Friday, April 23: DHL Stormers v Cell C Sharks, Cape Town Stadium, 6pm; Ulster v Connacht, Kingspan Stadium, 8.15pm; Edinburgh v Zebre, BT Murrayfield, 8.15pm.

Saturday, April 24: Benetton v Glasgow Warriors, Stadio de Monigo,1pm; Vodacom Bulls v Emirates Lions, Loftus Versfeld Stadium, 3pm; Ospreys v Cardiff Blues, Liberty Stadium, 5.15pm; Leinster v Munster, RDS, 7.35pm.

Sunday, April 25: Dragons v Scarlets, Rodney Parade, 1pm.