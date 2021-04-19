Sexton out of Leinster's Rainbow Cup Munster clash

Sexton failed a Head Injury Assessment in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win at Exeter Chiefs nine days ago
Leinster's Johnny Sexton receives medical attention in the Champions Cup quarter-final against Exeter Chiefs

Mon, 19 Apr, 2021 - 13:02
Simon Lewis

Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Leinster’s Guinness Rainbow Cup opener with Munster on Saturday while Leo Cullen is waiting on the progress of another five Ireland stars before he makes his team selection for the derby at the RDS.

Head coach Cullen will have flanker Scott Penny and centre Tommy O’Brien available to him following their recoveries from hand and ankle injuries respectively but Ireland captain Sexton was classed as unavailable for selection when Leinster issued their matchweek squad update on Monday.

Sexton failed a Head Injury Assessment in the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final win at Exeter Chiefs nine days ago and having entered the Graduated Return to Play protocols after that game is having further assessment.

Further assessment is also required on scrum-half Jamison Gibson-Park (hamstring), centre Garry Ringrose (ankle), lock James Ryan (concussion) and back-rowers Will Connors (knee) and Caelan Doris (concussion) before any decision is made on their participation against Munster. Both Doris, who missed the entire Six Nations campaign after presenting with symptoms of concussion, and Ryan, who failed an HIA during Ireland’s win in Scotland, have each completed their return to play protocols and will increase their participation in training this week. Connors and Ringrose will also up their training workloads this week, Leinster said.

