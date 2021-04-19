Sexton out of Leinster's Rainbow Cup Munster clash

Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Leinster’s Guinness Rainbow Cup opener with Munster on Saturday while Leo Cullen is waiting on the progress of another five Ireland stars before he makes his team selection for the derby at the RDS.

Head coach Cullen will have flanker Scott Penny and centre Tommy O’Brien available to him following their recoveries from hand and ankle injuries respectively but Ireland captain Sexton was classed as unavailable for selection when Leinster issued their matchweek squad update on Monday.