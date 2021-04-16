New Leinster contracts for Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, and Rónan Kelleher but Tadhg Furlong's future unclear

Furlong's name was a notable absentee from a list of 19 new Leinster contracts released today
New Leinster contracts for Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, and Rónan Kelleher but Tadhg Furlong's future unclear

Leinster's Devin Toner, right, and Tadhg Furlong. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Fri, 16 Apr, 2021 - 17:28
Stephen Barry

Leinster's record appearance-maker Devin Toner has been rewarded with a new contract, while Dan Leavy, Rónan Kelleher, and Jimmy O'Brien have also signed new deals.

Toner's 262nd appearance marked his 7th PRO14 title with victory over Munster, and his 263rd saw him take one step closer to a fifth Champions Cup title as Leinster knocked out the reigning champions Exeter Chiefs.

Leavy was also given a new deal as he recovers from a procedure to repair cartilage in his knee which ruled him out for the rest of this season.

Ireland hooker Kelleher and centre O'Brien also had news of contract extensions announced today but Tadhg Furlong's future remains unclear.

The Leinster and Ireland tighthead prop's name was a notable absentee from a list of 19 new Leinster contracts released today. That list included the likes of Johnny Sexton and Cian Healy, who last month signed their extensions for next year, and recently announced new signings Michael Alaalatoa and Nick McCarthy.

Leinster Rugby contracts: Michael Alaalatoa, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Seán Cronin, David Hawkshaw, Dave Kearney, Hugo Keenan, Rónan Kelleher, Dan Leavy, Nick McCarthy, Luke McGrath, Michael Milne, Ross Molony, Jimmy O’Brien, Scott Penny, Devin Toner, James Tracy. 

IRFU contracts: Cian Healy, Johnny Sexton.

