New Leinster contracts for Devin Toner, Dan Leavy, and Rónan Kelleher but Tadhg Furlong's future unclear

Leinster's record appearance-maker Devin Toner has been rewarded with a new contract, while Dan Leavy, Rónan Kelleher, and Jimmy O'Brien have also signed new deals.

Toner's 262nd appearance marked his 7th PRO14 title with victory over Munster, and his 263rd saw him take one step closer to a fifth Champions Cup title as Leinster knocked out the reigning champions Exeter Chiefs.