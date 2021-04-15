Munster's JJ Hanrahan wins PRO14 try of the season

Judges selected Munster's free-flowing effort in the win over Cardiff Blues
Munster's JJ Hanrahan wins PRO14 try of the season

26 October 2020; JJ Hanrahan of Munster escapes the tackle of James Botham of Cardiff Blues on his way to scoring his side's fifth try during the Guinness PRO14 match between Munster and Cardiff Blues at Thomond Park in Limerick. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

Thu, 15 Apr, 2021 - 16:08

JJ Hanrahan has won the PRO14 try of the season award for finishing off Munster's outstanding free-flowing effort in the win over Cardiff Blues in Round 3 of the competition.

The winning try — selected by eir Sport’s rugby panel of Tommy Bowe, Peter Stringer and Gordon D’Arcy — came after a series of delicious offloads in the first-ever PRO14 Monday night fixture.

Each of the 12 clubs in this year's competition submitted their try of the season and the eir trio selected Munster's sparkling team effort as the winner.

Hanrahan is departing the province at the end of this campaign and has signed a two-year deal with French Top 14 side Clermont.

But at least he has a momento to take with him in the Best Try gong.

Eir Sport Try of the Season nominations 

Benetton: Dewaldt Duvenage v Munster (R16) 

Cardiff Blues: Rey Lee-Lo v Scarlets (R11) 

Connacht: Sean O’Brien v Scarlets (R16) 

Dragons: Jordan Williams v Glasgow Warriors (R16) 

Edinburgh: Chris Dean v Glasgow Warriors (R9) 

Glasgow Warriors: Rufus McLean v Dragons (R16) 

Leinster: Michael Bent v Ulster (R14) 

Munster: JJ Hanrahan v Cardiff Blues (R3) 

Ospreys: Josh Thomas v Leinster (R16) 

Scarlets: Tyler Morgan v Edinburgh (R13) 

Ulster: Michael Lowry v Glasgow Warriors (R12) 

Zebre: Michelangelo Biondelli v Leinster (R3)

More in this section

Paul O'Connell Handout Photo Paul O'Connell: Owen Farrell is 'standout leader' for the Lions
Wales v Ireland - Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship Ireland unchanged for French test
Munster v Connacht - Guinness PRO14 Round 15 Captain's challenges and red card subs in place for rugby's Rainbow Cup
Leinster Rugby Captains Run

'Fards strained every last fibre' - Veteran Leinster forward Scott Fardy to retire

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up