Munster's JJ Hanrahan wins PRO14 try of the season

JJ Hanrahan has won the PRO14 try of the season award for finishing off Munster's outstanding free-flowing effort in the win over Cardiff Blues in Round 3 of the competition.
The winning try — selected by eir Sport’s rugby panel of Tommy Bowe, Peter Stringer and Gordon D’Arcy — came after a series of delicious offloads in the first-ever PRO14 Monday night fixture.
Each of the 12 clubs in this year's competition submitted their try of the season and the eir trio selected Munster's sparkling team effort as the winner.
Hanrahan is departing the province at the end of this campaign and has signed a two-year deal with French Top 14 side Clermont.
But at least he has a momento to take with him in the Best Try gong.
Benetton: Dewaldt Duvenage v Munster (R16)
Cardiff Blues: Rey Lee-Lo v Scarlets (R11)
Connacht: Sean O’Brien v Scarlets (R16)
Dragons: Jordan Williams v Glasgow Warriors (R16)
Edinburgh: Chris Dean v Glasgow Warriors (R9)
Glasgow Warriors: Rufus McLean v Dragons (R16)
Leinster: Michael Bent v Ulster (R14)
Munster: JJ Hanrahan v Cardiff Blues (R3)
Ospreys: Josh Thomas v Leinster (R16)
Scarlets: Tyler Morgan v Edinburgh (R13)
Ulster: Michael Lowry v Glasgow Warriors (R12)
Zebre: Michelangelo Biondelli v Leinster (R3)