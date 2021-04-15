Ireland-France Six Nations game confirmed but Italy would cause quarantine headache

The IRFU has confirmed that Saturday’s Women’s Six Nations meeting of Ireland and France in Dublin is not affected by any government quarantine regulations and will proceed as planned.

However, what happens should Adam Griggs’ side need to travel to Italy later this month for their last game in the tournament is another matter entirely. Under current guidelines, players and staff would need to quarantine for 10 days upon return.

The squad is entirely amateur and forward Lyndsey Peat is a mother. Asking players to isolate from family and work would be an enormous headache on an individual and collective basis.

Minister of State for Sport Jack Chambers said on Tuesday that elite athletes will be expected to go through the same 10-day hotel quarantine period as everyone else but with allowances to ensure they could continue to train on their return.

Fiona Coghlan, an ex-Ireland captain, believes this would be “incredibly tough” for the squad and would force some to take annual leave. Ultimately, however, she believes that the collective would find a way of playing.

“If they were given the option of playing or not with the 10-day quarantine I would say a huge majority would push to do as much as they could to play the game because that is what they have been training for for the last 20 camps.

“Public health is the most important thing, I’m not taking away from that, but if they are in a bubble and they are being tested before they go and before they come back, maybe put them in for a night or two and test them again.

“I’m sure there’s options around it but the girls will play if they are given the option.”

Results this week will tell us more. Should they lose to France — and they are very much underdogs — then they would meet the winner of the game between Scotland and Italy in Scotstoun which is to be played earlier on Saturday.

There is no hotel quarantine in place for visits to or from the UK as things stand, which makes a Scottish win far more inviting, especially for the IRFU who would have to fund any 10-day quarantine that might arise from a trip to Italy.

How likely is all this? Well, the game between Italy and France last year was one of those to be postponed and ultimately wiped from the schedule due to Covid, but the Azzurri won their last meeting 28-7 in 2019. And that was in Glasgow.

Some tough decisions may yet lie ahead for players and union.

“We have clarity about what we need to do as a player group,” said Sene Naoupu, the Ireland vice-captain.

“I suppose it comes back to our quality of operations and internal administration within Irish rugby that they are looking after all that for us. So, all we do as players is to perform on the day.

“We want to play rugby. We want to play in this championship and we want to perform extremely well in this championship for a number of very important reasons at a time, in the whole world, when it is a blessing to be playing international rugby. Because of that we have been extremely vigilant. We do have to manage Covid but it is not the focus.”

Ireland could take matters into their own hands by winning at the weekend and setting up a game against Pool A winners England but to do so they will have to overcome a semi-professional French side that has had their number all too easily in the last few meetings.

Coghlan expects Les Bleus to reintroduce some experienced campaigners to the XV after giving some younger players opportunities in their rout of the Welsh.

Ireland did their own demolition job on the Wales and home advantage may still be a factor despite the absence of fans.

“In 2018 (France) came here and they lost to Ireland against all the odds,” said Coghlan. “They went to Scotland last year and it was a draw up in Scotland, even though Scotland weren’t really good enough. France just did not perform at all.

“It depends on what French team arrives and what mindset they are in in order to play Ireland.”

- Fiona Coghlan and Sene Naoupu were speaking as part of the ‘Never Settle’ partnership between Guinness, the first official partners of the Women’s Six Nations, and Wikimedia to drive visibility and coverage of the women’s game