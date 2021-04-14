Ronan O’Gara: Simon Zebo’s return to Munster can be a win-win for both sides

Ronan O’Gara believes Simon Zebo’s return to Munster is a win-win for player and province — as long as expectations of his impact are grounded in a suitable game plan.

Zebo has inked a one-season deal with his old club — part-funded by the IRFU — and fellow Cork man O’Gara reckons both parties need each other.

“There’s everything to gain and plenty to lose in this,” O’Gara said. “He has been looking at Irish rugby from afar, outside the tent, and now he has the opportunity to go back there and really question whether he should have been on the outside from an international standpoint.

“We will see now whether he is still good enough for Ireland.”

O’Gara has never been wholly convinced by the policy of excluding Irish players no longer operating within the IRFU system, and feels player management now is far superior than it was a decade ago anyway: “Any smart coach in 2021 needs to mind his players. Zebo didn’t get flogged at Racing 92 by any means.

“It will be interesting to see what he has learnt from a different culture in the Top 14 at Racing, and how open or closed the mindset in Munster is to what his opinions are.

“I remember when Dougie Howlett came to Munster, my attitude might have been ‘I think we have a fair idea of what we are doing here’, but that couldn’t have been more wrong. Howlett opened my mind. So how Munster see the game with Zebo’s input could be fascinating.

“However, words are one thing. The key metric of success for [Johann] van Graan and [Stephen] Larkham will be what Zebo does on the pitch. Actions always speak louder. He’s just turned 31 and there’s three good years in Zebo, but he’s in a position on the pitch where he needs to make things happen.

“He has done that at a very high level. He is a really good counter-attacker, and I like him. He’s a good left-foot which is really important, and I know what he stands for.

“People have this notion of Simon that he’s all about the craic, but that is really facile and lazy. He scored two tries for Racing in the last Champions Cup final, and they really missed him in the last 20 when he went off.

“But he is like Leone Nakarawa in that you don’t give him rules. Zebo doesn’t function well with stressful negatives, chasing box kicks, or ensuring his team keeps the ball at all times. He shines in a high-risk game plan. You look at that Racing 92 side — the men who really made them tick were Finn Russell and Zebo.”

O’Gara said that the market in the Top 14 had contracted in the Covid period, with some salaries grossly exaggerated. That Munster and the IRFU have picked him up for under the market value is financial reality, and not a reflection on Zebo’s value at this stage of his career.

“The economic climate is not what it was. But Zebo’s primary incentive is not money, it’s putting some serious form together next season over a three- or four-month stretch and asking the right kind of questions of Hugo Keenan and the Irish full-back situation.

“Zebo has never hidden his desire to play again for Ireland. Now he has created the opportunity for that to happen. There’s a nice little bit of risk there for both parties.”