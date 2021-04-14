Ronan O’Gara: Simon Zebo’s return to Munster can be a win-win for both sides

“I remember when Dougie Howlett came to Munster, my attitude might have been ‘I think we have a fair idea of what we are doing here’, but that couldn’t have been more wrong. Howlett opened my mind. So how Munster see the game with Zebo’s input could be fascinating.
“People have this notion of Simon that he’s all about the craic, but that is really facile and lazy. He scored two tries for Racing in the last Champions Cup final, and they really missed him in the last 20 when he went off.
“Zebo has never hidden his desire to play again for Ireland. Now he has created the opportunity for that to happen. There’s a nice little bit of risk there for both parties.”