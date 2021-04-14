Ian Costello returns from Wasps to take over Munster academy

Munster have announced that Ian Costello is to return to the club in the role of academy manager.

Costello has been working in England for the past five years, first as head coach with Nottingham in the Championship and, since 2018, as defence coach with Wasps.

He first worked with the Munster academy back in 2006 as part of his role as an IRFU Player Development officer, during which time he also worked with UL Bohemians.

He became Munster ‘A’ coach in 2011 and led the side to the B&I cup title in 2012 before a promotion to assistant coach with the senior side followed in 2014.

He will take up his new role in July.

“My family and I have had an incredible experience in the UK over the last five years at Nottingham and Wasps, but we are very excited for an opportunity to return home and once again work with Munster and the IRFU,” he said.

“I would particularly like to thank Wasps for the support and understanding they have shown me and my family. I am deeply passionate about Munster and Irish rugby and look forward to the challenge and responsibility of being part of developing the elite player pathway in Munster.”