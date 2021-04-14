Ian Costello returns from Wasps to take over Munster academy

Costello has been working in England for the past five years, first as head coach with Nottingham in the Championship and, since 2018, as defence coach with Wasps
Ian Costello returns from Wasps to take over Munster academy

Wasps defense coach Ian Costello. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 11:47
Brendan O'Brien

Munster have announced that Ian Costello is to return to the club in the role of academy manager.

Costello has been working in England for the past five years, first as head coach with Nottingham in the Championship and, since 2018, as defence coach with Wasps.

He first worked with the Munster academy back in 2006 as part of his role as an IRFU Player Development officer, during which time he also worked with UL Bohemians.

He became Munster ‘A’ coach in 2011 and led the side to the B&I cup title in 2012 before a promotion to assistant coach with the senior side followed in 2014.

He will take up his new role in July.

“My family and I have had an incredible experience in the UK over the last five years at Nottingham and Wasps, but we are very excited for an opportunity to return home and once again work with Munster and the IRFU,” he said.

“I would particularly like to thank Wasps for the support and understanding they have shown me and my family. I am deeply passionate about Munster and Irish rugby and look forward to the challenge and responsibility of being part of developing the elite player pathway in Munster.”

More in this section

Leinster Rugby Squad Training Four Leinster stars in contention for European player of the year trophy
Leinster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Semi-Final Simon Zebo returns home on one-year deal: 'Munster holds a very special place in my heart'
Lauren Delany 10/4/2021 High achiever Lauren Delany: 'I owe my international career to the IQ system'
#munster rugby
Leinster v Munster - Guinness PRO14 Semi-Final

Simon Zebo makes salary sacrifice to rejoin Munster

READ NOW

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up