Warren Gatland wants 'common sense to prevail' as Lions seek Premiership compromise

Warren Gatland is hoping that “common sense” can prevail and agreement can be reached with the English Premiership clubs so that players chosen for the British and Irish Lions tour can join a two-week training camp in Jersey.

The tourists are due to face Japan in BT Murrayfield on June 26, the same day as the Premiership final in London, but Gatland is hoping those not involved with the domestic decider will be given the green light to join the four-nation squad as soon as their club’s campaign is done.

This isn’t just an issue that affects the chances of English players. With Scottish and Welsh Lions candidates also playing in the Premiership, Gatland estimates that anything between 16-20 potential squad members could be affected by this if it isn’t solved.

“I’m just hoping we can get some resolution and common sense will prevail so we don’t have to go through the squad and start looking at 50-50 calls on players and thinking, ‘Well, he’s based in England so unfortunately he’s not going to be available to us.’”

The detail and the players involved may be new but this horse trading is par for the course every four years. Problem is it is far from the greatest complication this time around.

So much surrounding the tour is still up in the air, including the actual schedule and venues, while fears around the resistance of a South African Covid-19 variant have only added to the difficulties in putting a viable programme together.

Gatland pleaded ignorance on the medical details on Tuesday while stressing the priority of player safety. He also revealed the ambition for the entire touring party to be vaccinated prior to travel, which would obviously make the eight weeks or so much more doable. And bearable.

This will be his first experience of managing a group of test players in a bubble and he has already picked the brains of his colleagues in the four unions. For now it looks like card nights and golf simulators will be replacing safaris and other field trips on their down time.

Tuesday’s reveal of his supporting staff did at least put some skin on the bare bones of the touring party although even this was accompanied by the adjoinder that he may tack on one more body to the brains trust before, or during, the tour.

That will depend on the touring arrangements for the four home unions but it seems certain that Ireland head coach Andy Farrell won’t be a late addition regardless of whether his side proceeds with its mooted series in the Pacific Islands.

“He’s been in discussion with them (IRFU),” said Gatland when asked about not being able to utilise a man who served so effectively as his defence coach on the 2013 and the 2017 tours.

“We waited as long as we could in terms of what was happening with Ireland. Having spoken to Andy, the best thing for him was staying with Ireland and working with Ireland, building towards the next World Cup.”

Graham Rowntree is another non-traveller, the Munster assistant opting to stay in Limerick and help bed in his family after they only recently made the move from Leicester. Add in Steve Borthwick’s decision to stay in Leicester and Gatland had his potential options significantly reduced.

The result is a staff on which only Neil Jenkins (kicking coach) has served with the Lions before. Gregor Townsend and his Scotland lieutenant Steve Tandy will assume the reins for attack and defence, respectively, with Leinster’s Robin McBryde over the forwards.

The five held a first selection meeting on Monday at the Lensbury Hotel. It lasted four hours with 57 names mentioned and Gatland estimating that 20-25 of those listed were common to everyone’s list on a squad that will eventually number 36.

Hints? There were few. The captaincy is to be an item for later agenda, although Alun Wyn Jones is an obvious candidate. McBryde did admit the back row had been the greatest source of chatter and Gatland signposted the fact that, yes, there will be more Scots on the plane this time.

“Four years ago, what was probably damaging to the Scottish players and the Scottish team is that you go down to Twickenham and you get 50 points put on you. That’s not a good look. I think they have had a great tournament (this year).”

Form or reputation? A combination of both, he replied. It would be a surprise if he doesn’t lean heavily on his old Welsh base. The red tint to the management revealed on Tuesday would support that, but he has always been consistent in throwing out accusations of bias on grounds of nationality.

He repeated that when asked why neither of Eddie Jones’s England assistants, Matt Proudfoot or John Mitchell, had taken a call, but plenty can still change between now and June when the collective makes for the Channel Islands.

A “moveable feast”, Gatland called this tour. He’s right there.