"No one has cancelled the Rainbow Cup"

Days after claims the competition was in jeopardy, Rainbow Cup chiefs have this afternoon have issued the fixture list for the first three rounds of the competition.

Though question marks remain over whether or not the South African teams will be allowed to travel to Europe to compete, organisers are driving ahead with getting the tournament up and running and then hoping that details for Rounds 4-6 will follow once PRO14 Rugby has received all necessary approvals and permissions from the relevant governments and health authorities for the South African teams to travel.