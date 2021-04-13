Beibhinn Parsons: French test will be true barometer of Ireland's progress

Beibhinn Parsons admits that the jury is still out on Ireland despite their sensational start to the Six Nations against Wales.

Adam Griggs’s side got their truncated campaign off to a flyer at Cardiff Arms Park last Saturday with a seven-try, 45-0 defeat of the hosts. An altogether different test awaits against France in Dublin this Saturday.

Quarantine and Covid issues provided, of course.

The French put 53 points on Wales in the opening round and, like Ireland, kept a clean sheet doing it. France are a semi-professional outfit that has had Ireland’s number six out of the last seven occasions, Ireland did record a 13-10 win in Dublin in 2017 but the last two games have seen France engineer 16 and 33-point wins, reflecting the widening gap between on the one hand France and England and the other four nations on the other.

The sides didn’t meet last year due to Covid-19 complications.

“We’re not getting ahead of ourselves,” said Parsons, an ambassador for Avonmore Protein Milk’s ‘Bring Your All’ campaign.

“We’re happy with the win but we know that France are a whole different beast and they’ll bring new challenges to us. We’re not naive in that sense. We look forward to France and the test that they will bring. We want to be put to the test.

”We want to know how good we actually are, but we won’t know that until we come up against good strong opposition. We look forward to the French match and we’re sure that there are challenges that will come up during the match and we will need to rectify during the match, and little conversations and adjust things as we go. No, we’re really excited about it.”

Parsons is all too aware of the threat posed by what she calls an excellent French back three but the visitors will be all too aware of the Ballinasloe winger’s threat, given the manner in which she has exploded onto the international scene.

Three tries in four Six Nations games led to end-of-season individual awards and she claimed another pair of scores against the Welsh four days ago, the first of them a barnstorming run that is already being mentioned as a potential try of the season.

Ireland faded in the second half. Understandable given the blistering start, the scoreboard, and the fact it was a first game for them in six months. What that demonstrated was the fact there is no substitute for match fitness.

Parsons is one of half-a-dozen players double-jobbing between the Sevens and the 15s and the latter group had clocked in for 20 different training camps since their October game against Italy, with S&C coach Orlaith Curran priming them as best as possible.

France will ask more searching questions from the first minute to last.

“There are a few loose ends from that Wales match and we switched off at times. Teams like France and England are clinical and they will punish us for those moments. We have lots to rectify before the weekend but we will stick to our guns and stick to what we know.”