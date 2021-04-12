Exemptions set to pave way for Ireland-France Six Nations tie

Concerns over next weekend’s Women’s Six Nations game between Ireland and France, and Leinster’s European Cup semi-final away to La Rochelle, have been eased by suggestions that elite athletes are to be exempted from mandatory hotel quarantine.

New regulations come into force this Thursday which would have put these events, and others that include the Irish Open golf tournament, at risk but a solution appears to have been worked out between the Government and various sporting bodies.

The decision will also have important consequences for Irish Olympic hopefuls as they prepare and compete in the run-up to the Tokyo Games.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has explained to Virgin Media that he was aware of the fact that there were major international events approaching and that he was in the process of putting an exemption in place specifically for elite athletes.

Adam Griggs’ Ireland side face the French in Dublin next Saturday having hammered Wales 45-0 in their tournament opener last weekend while Leinster are due to travel to La Rochelle to face Ronan O’Gara’s side in three weekends’ time.

Minister Donnelly did add that exemptions would pertain to so-called category two countries that pose a higher risk of infection and the delicate nature of the selection was highlighted just hours later on Monday afternoon.

It’s only ten days since Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final game against Toulon at the RDS was forfeited by the Top 14 side after it recorded one positive Covid case four days prior to the game.

The Toulon chairman Bernard Lemaitre was furious at the decision and threatened to abstain from any future competitions run by the organisers EPCR but this belligerence was given a different framing today.

News from France confirmed that Toulon’s upcoming Top 14 game against Montpellier is to be postponed due to several Covid-19 cases in the club’s camp.