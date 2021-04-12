Champions Cup talking points: The French are back in force (but so too are Leinster) 

Lowe Riser

James Lowe experienced a difficult debut Six Nations campaign with Ireland and was dropped for Leinster’s PRO14 final win but his bounceback against Exeter Chiefs earned him the praise of provincial boss Leo Cullen.

Defensive lapses saw the Irish-qualified wing dropped by Andy Farrell for the final-round clash with England and Lowe, 28, then sat out Leinster’s PRO14 final victory over Munster.

Yet he made the most of his return at Sandy Park on Saturday, leading the fightback after going 14-0 behind with a well-taken try that laid the foundation for a famous 34-22 win.

“I think James definitely had a point to prove, he’s a quality operator and yeah, he just wants to go out there,” Leinster head coach Cullen said of Lowe.

“... In terms of the group, he understands he has a responsibility to represent the group because there are a lot of guys that have done a lot of work to get us to knockout games.

“You could see him on the sideline in the Munster final where he’s playing that role on the bench, the energy that he’s giving the team, so he’s putting the team first and that’s a really important quality to have.

“So he gave it a good crack today and I think he’s done well.”

The French Are Back In Force

With three teams into the semi-finals for the first time since 2005, French Top 14 clubs are riding the crest of a wave.

As far as the Champions Cup is concerned, it is long overdue, particular when you consider that more Irishmen (97) possess a winner’s medal in this competition than French (81).

The last French winner was Toulon six years ago when they contested the last all-French final, defeating perennial bridesmaids Clermont Auvergne to complete a hat-trick of titles.

Those crowns are three of eight won by French clubs, Toulouse winning four of them, though the last was in 2010, while Brive won the other one, taking the second final in 1997.

Toulouse’s last title coincided with France’s last Six Nations success and for all the Top 14 sides bar Toulon, it has been a case of close but no cigar.

Since Toulon’s 2015 triumph there has been a losing French team in three of the subsequent four finals, Clermont losing out to Saracens in 2017, with Racing 92 runners-up three times to Saracens, Leinster, and last season’s winners Exeter Chiefs in the other years.

With a Top 14 club in seven of the eight Round of 16 ties, four in the quarters and now three semi-finalists, the tide may be turning towards French shores but there remains one Irish province determined to hold back the wave.

Leinster Keep Flying The Flag

The four-time champions laid down a serious marker with their come-from-behind win at Exeter Chiefs.

The French, though, will inevitably loom large in Leinster’s bid for a fifth title, and though head coach Cullen is not surprised by their significant presence in the last four the three-time cup-winning captain has become used to staying competitive with their better-resourced Top 14 rivals.

“That’s the thing that we discussed since the end of my playing time with the emergence of Toulon.

“And then in the very early days Toulouse had such a strong impact with the players they had and the budget and resources and all the rest,” said Cullen.

“We had to try and come up with a model that was going to be competitive and not just for a short time but a longer period of time.

“The resources the French teams have — they’re not going away, are they?

They’ve signed a big TV deal again so they are locked and loaded in many ways, They have some pretty powerful and wealthy backers to some of those teams as well. That’s the exciting challenge for us, is to pit ourselves against those and all the while trying to get to these days,” the Leinster boss said.

“Once you get to these knockout games then it’s about how do you go about winning them as well?

“We’re a step further than we were last year.

“We lost to Saracens in a final and lost to them in a quarter-final, we’ve managed to get into another semi-final now.”

English Exit

There will be no English club in the last four of the Champions Cup for the first time since 2018 and for only the second time in the last 10 years, following Saturday’s quarter-final defeats for Sale Sharks at the hands of Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle, and the demise of 2020 champions Exeter Chiefs on their home patch having opened up a 14-0 lead inside the first 10 minutes.

“Obviously we’re disappointed,” Exeter’s director of rugby Rob Baxter said following his side’s 34-22 defeat at Sandy Park.

“The game slipped away from us at times. It wasn’t one big period, it just kind of happened and a little bit was when we went off script uncharacteristically.

“We did that at moments during the game and literally every one of them hurt us. You could almost feel it, you could almost see it coming as we went off what we’d planned to do in that area and that’s why games like today, if we want to become a really good side and be consistent in Europe, we have to learn from today’s game.

“We went a little bit into chasing the game mode too early. The scoreboard wasn’t as bad as I think the players thought it was with 20 minutes to go. It just shows you, that’s what the pressure of a good side like Leinster can do and we’ve got to give them immense credit today because they kept an intensity in the game that just never let us settle.”